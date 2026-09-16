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24K gold meets iPhone 18 Pro: Caviar's luxury makeover costs up to ₹7.52 lakh

24K gold meets iPhone 18 Pro: Caviar's luxury makeover costs up to ₹7.52 lakh

Caviar gives the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max a luxury makeover with 24K gold, titanium and carbon fibre, with prices reaching ₹7.52 lakh and only 50 units per design.

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 16, 2026, 3:43 PM IST
Golden iPhone
1/5

Golden iPhone

Caviar has given the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max a luxury makeover that costs as much as ₹7.52 lakh. The priciest Gold Wine version features a jewellery alloy insert with double 999 fine 24K gold plating, while the phone's internal hardware remains unchanged. (Images : caviar.global)

Only fifty
2/5

Only fifty

Even having the money may not guarantee you one. The Caviar Contrast Edition comes in five distinct designs, with just 50 units of each planned. The collection also marks Apple's 50th anniversary and Caviar's 15th anniversary, turning scarcity itself into part of the luxury pitch.

Carbon twist
3/5

Carbon twist

The Sky Blue and Dark Red editions swap an ordinary looking rear for handcrafted forged carbon fibre. Dark Red pairs a burgundy body with purple veining and a 24K gold Apple logo, pushing its starting price to about ₹7.11 lakh and making the exterior the real attraction.

Titanium game
4/5

Titanium game

Titanium Grey and Black Moon show how dramatically Caviar can alter an iPhone without touching what is inside. One combines the chassis with brushed black titanium, while the other uses a brushed silver titanium insert and PVD coated Apple logo. Prices start at around ₹6.84 lakh.

Costly shell
5/5

Costly shell

Spending more than ₹7 lakh does not buy a faster or more powerful iPhone 18 Pro or Pro Max. Caviar leaves Apple's original internal hardware and specifications untouched. The huge premium pays for titanium, carbon fibre, gold, custom packaging and the exclusivity of an extremely limited production run.

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