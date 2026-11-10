3 car launches left in November: From a Mini EV to a ₹1.2 crore Denza

After the Mercedes-Benz GLC Electric on 4 November, three more cars are scheduled for India this month, according to Autocar India and Gaadiwaadi. The Denza Z9 GT comes on 13 November, the updated Toyota Innova Hycross on 25 November and the second-generation Mini Cooper SE on 27 November. Two of the three are electric.
This shooting brake marks the India debut of Denza, BYD's luxury brand. It has a 122.5kWh battery, three motors producing 1,156hp and 1,210Nm, and a claimed 0-100kph time of 2.7 seconds. WLTP range is 600km. It can accept up to 1,500kW of DC charging, and Gaadiwaadi reports a 10-97% charge in nine minutes. Expected price: ₹1.2 crore to ₹1.5 crore.
Toyota's MPV gets a new front end, a larger 12.3-inch touchscreen and revised cabin details. Its 2.0-litre strong hybrid is expected to work with E30 or higher ethanol blends, which could make it India's first flex-fuel strong hybrid. Autocar India expects prices of ₹20 lakh to ₹35 lakh. It is the only non-electric car in this list.
The second-generation electric Mini has a 54.2kWh battery, 218hp and 330Nm. It does 0-100kph in 6.7 seconds and has a WLTP range of 402km. A 10-80% DC charge takes just under 30 minutes at 95kW. A Paul Smith Edition with special colours and interior trim launches alongside. Neither report gives an expected price.
Dividing claimed WLTP range by battery size gives a rough efficiency figure. The GLC Electric manages about 7.6km per kWh, the Mini about 7.4km and the Denza about 4.9km. The Denza carries more than twice the Mini's battery but goes less than 1.5 times as far. These are lab claims, and real-world figures will be lower.
Peak charging power differs widely. The Denza can accept up to 1,500kW, the GLC Electric up to 330kW, which Gaadiwaadi says adds about 300km in 10 minutes, and the Mini 95kW. The Denza's nine-minute claim needs a charger that can supply that much power, so real charging times will depend on where you plug in.
Prices are the missing piece for all three. Autocar India calls the Hycross date likely rather than final, and one other site lists 26 November, so confirm the day. VinFast's VF3 small EV has also been tipped for November, but no date has been announced. Check each launch-day price against these estimates.