52 extra trips announced: Namo Bharat’s big move to handle Kanwar Yatra passenger rush

Kanwar Rush
The annual Kanwar Yatra is set to bring a massive passenger surge on the Delhi-Meerut route, prompting NCRTC to add 52 extra Namo Bharat trips every day. The move aims to handle the festival rush while keeping daily commuters moving smoothly.
Eight Minute
From July 30, commuters on the Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat corridor will see trains arrive faster than before. The service frequency will improve from every 10 minutes to every 8 minutes, creating a smoother travel experience during the busy pilgrimage season.
Traffic Escape
With Kanwar Yatra-related road restrictions expected across parts of the region, commuters could face longer travel times on highways. Namo Bharat is being positioned as a reliable alternative for office-goers, students and daily passengers trying to avoid road disruptions.
Million Riders
The Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat corridor already carries around one lakh passengers every day. Officials expect the Kanwar Yatra period to push demand higher, leading authorities to prepare additional services and stronger passenger management arrangements.
Route Lifeline
As road closures and diversions affect regular transport during the pilgrimage, the Namo Bharat corridor could become a crucial travel link between Delhi and Meerut. The fast transit option may help passengers maintain their schedules despite heavy movement on roads.
Metro Boost
The expansion is not limited to Namo Bharat trains alone. Meerut Metro services between Meerut South and Modipuram will continue supporting local movement, giving passengers more options for navigating the city during the high-demand period.
Safety Shield
Behind the additional train services is a larger security and crowd-management plan. NCRTC is coordinating with CISF in Delhi and UPSSF in Uttar Pradesh to ensure smoother passenger movement and reduce inconvenience during the pilgrimage rush.