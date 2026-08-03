8 Vande Bharat trains that depart in the morning and arrive by evening — a complete guide

Vande Bharat Express has transformed day travel in India by offering faster journeys, modern amenities and same-day connectivity. Here are 8 popular services that depart in the morning and reach their destination by evening — ideal for business trips, pilgrimages and weekend getaways.
The New Delhi–Varanasi Vande Bharat departs at 6:00 AM and reaches Varanasi at 2:00 PM — completing the journey in approximately 8 hours and making it one of the fastest same-day options between the national capital and the spiritual city.
A favourite among Vaishno Devi pilgrims, this service departs New Delhi at 6:00 AM and arrives at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra at 2:20 PM — completing the journey in approximately 8 hours 20 minutes with comfortable same-day connectivity to the shrine.
This service leaves Mumbai Central at 6:10 AM and reaches Gandhinagar Capital at 12:35 PM — completing the Maharashtra-Gujarat connection in approximately 6 hours 25 minutes and offering one of the fastest intercity links between the two states.
The Patna–Howrah Vande Bharat departs at 6:00 AM and reaches Howrah at 11:35 AM — completing the Bihar-West Bengal connection in approximately 5 hours 35 minutes, making it the fastest journey on this list by a considerable margin.
Starting from Coimbatore at 7:25 AM, this service arrives at Bengaluru Cantonment at 1:45 PM — completing the South India cross-state connection in approximately 6 hours 20 minutes and making same-day travel between the two cities genuinely easy.
The Jodhpur–Delhi Cantt service departs at 5:30 AM and arrives at 1:30 PM in approximately 8 hours. The Mysuru–Chennai Central service departs at around 6:00 AM and reaches Chennai at approximately 12:45 PM — completing the Karnataka-Tamil Nadu link in around 6 hours 45 minutes.