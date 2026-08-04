845 trains cancelled or diverted: Check if your train is affected by the September Bihar rail block

Indian Railways has announced major changes to train operations between September 21 and October 4, 2026 — as it undertakes Non-Interlocking (NI) work to commission a new double-line rail bridge over the Ganga near Mokama in Bihar, affecting 845 train services.
East Central Railway's CPRO Saraswati Chandra confirmed: 338 trains will remain cancelled, 384 trains will be diverted, 56 trains will be short-terminated and 67 trains will be short-originated on different dates during the 14-day work period.
The existing Ganga bridge near Mokama carries only a single railway line and cannot be doubled due to technical limitations. Indian Railways approved the construction of a parallel double-line rail bridge in the 2015-16 Rail Budget at an estimated cost of ₹1,491.47 crore.
The NI work will connect the new double-line bridge with the existing railway network at five points — Upper Hathidah Junction, Tal Junction, Rampur Dumra, Dinkar Gram Simaria and Barauni Junction — a complex multi-point integration that explains the 14-day work window.
October 3, 2026, will see the highest number of cancellations during the entire NI work period — with 36 trains affected on that single day. Major trains cancelled include the Kolkata-Jaynagar Express, Ajmer-Bhagalpur Express, Gorakhpur-Ranchi Express and multiple other long-distance services.
The cancellations, diversions and short terminations will affect services through Bihar, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha and neighbouring states — covering major routes including Howrah-Patna, Kolkata-New Delhi, and several Varanasi, Ghazipur and Muzaffarpur express services.
Indian Railways has advised all passengers to verify the latest status of their trains before commencing their journey — as cancellations, diversions, short terminations and short originations will remain in force on different dates between September 21 and October 4, 2026.