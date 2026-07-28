Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT Infra SummitLenovo FIFA World Cup 2026EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
latest
trends
A home worth ₹78 crore! Inside Kriti Sanon’s luxury sea-facing penthouse in Mumbai

A home worth ₹78 crore! Inside Kriti Sanon’s luxury sea-facing penthouse in Mumbai

Kriti Sanon’s ₹78 crore sea-facing duplex penthouse in Mumbai’s Pali Hill offers luxury living with Arabian Sea views, premium amenities, and a glimpse into Bollywood’s elite lifestyle.

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 28, 2026, 3:42 PM IST
Sea Mansion
1/5

Sea Mansion

Kriti Sanon’s latest real estate move has placed her among Mumbai’s elite celebrity homeowners. The actor’s ₹78 crore duplex penthouse in Pali Hill offers breathtaking Arabian Sea views, turning a luxury apartment into a private retreat above the city skyline.

₹78 Crore
2/5

₹78 Crore

A National Award-winning actor’s success story now extends beyond cinema screens. Kriti Sanon’s massive property investment reflects how Bollywood stars are increasingly building wealth through premium real estate, with Mumbai’s luxury addresses becoming symbols of financial success.

Sky Residence
3/5

Sky Residence

Spread across the 14th and 15th floors, Kriti’s duplex penthouse combines space, privacy and exclusivity. With a 6,636 sq ft carpet area and a private 1,209 sq ft terrace, the home offers a rare combination of luxury living and panoramic sea views.

Celebrity Haven
4/5

Celebrity Haven

The Pali Hill residence is not just about a lavish home but an entire lifestyle experience. Residents of Supreme Prana get access to premium facilities including a rooftop pool, yoga deck, clubhouse, fitness centre, landscaped gardens and concierge services.

Luxury Leap
5/5

Luxury Leap

From her early days in Bollywood to winning a National Award and building a successful career, Kriti Sanon’s journey now includes a high-value property portfolio. The sea-facing penthouse reflects the growing wealth and luxury choices of India’s new generation of stars.

SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended