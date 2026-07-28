A home worth ₹78 crore! Inside Kriti Sanon’s luxury sea-facing penthouse in Mumbai

Sea Mansion
Kriti Sanon’s latest real estate move has placed her among Mumbai’s elite celebrity homeowners. The actor’s ₹78 crore duplex penthouse in Pali Hill offers breathtaking Arabian Sea views, turning a luxury apartment into a private retreat above the city skyline.
₹78 Crore
A National Award-winning actor’s success story now extends beyond cinema screens. Kriti Sanon’s massive property investment reflects how Bollywood stars are increasingly building wealth through premium real estate, with Mumbai’s luxury addresses becoming symbols of financial success.
Sky Residence
Spread across the 14th and 15th floors, Kriti’s duplex penthouse combines space, privacy and exclusivity. With a 6,636 sq ft carpet area and a private 1,209 sq ft terrace, the home offers a rare combination of luxury living and panoramic sea views.
Celebrity Haven
The Pali Hill residence is not just about a lavish home but an entire lifestyle experience. Residents of Supreme Prana get access to premium facilities including a rooftop pool, yoga deck, clubhouse, fitness centre, landscaped gardens and concierge services.
Luxury Leap
From her early days in Bollywood to winning a National Award and building a successful career, Kriti Sanon’s journey now includes a high-value property portfolio. The sea-facing penthouse reflects the growing wealth and luxury choices of India’s new generation of stars.