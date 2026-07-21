A ₹35.8 lakh watch with Ram and Hanuman engravings stole Ranbir Kapoor's limelight

At the Ramayana event in Delhi — attended by Ranbir Kapoor and Yash — it was sitarist Rishab Rikhiram Sharma's wristwatch that quietly stole the spotlight. The piece was no ordinary luxury watch — it was a ₹35.8 lakh Jacob & Co. timepiece inspired by the Ram Janmabhoomi site.
The watch features a bold, modern case with a bright orange rubber strap and a skeleton dial that offers a transparent view of the mechanical movement inside. The design immediately set it apart from the surrounding celebrity glamour at one of Bollywood's most-watched events.
What truly distinguishes the piece are detailed etchings of Lord Ram and Lord Hanuman on the dial face. The phrase "JAI SHRI RAM" is clearly inscribed at the base of the chapter ring, while saffron detailing on the body adds cultural and spiritual weight to an already exceptional timepiece.
The open-movement mechanism demonstrates Jacob & Co.'s mastery of high-end watchmaking, while the religious symbols give it a cultural character rarely seen in luxury horology. It is a piece that appeals equally to watch collectors and lovers of cultural design.
Amid well-known film stars at the Ramayana event, it was Rishab Sharma's watch — not a film announcement or celebrity appearance — that dominated conversations. Its combination of high-end Swiss watchmaking and Indian heritage created a moment that felt genuinely rare in the celebrity space.