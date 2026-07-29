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AC vs cooler: The one mistake that can secretly double your summer electricity bill

AC vs cooler: The one mistake that can secretly double your summer electricity bill

AC vs cooler: Know which appliance consumes more electricity, why AC bills rise sharply in summer, and how smart cooling choices can help reduce monthly power expenses.

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 29, 2026, 7:30 AM IST
Bill Shock
1/7

Bill Shock

A cooler may keep your room comfortable, but an AC can completely change your electricity bill. The biggest surprise comes when both appliances run for the same number of hours — the difference in monthly expenses can leave many households reconsidering their cooling choices.

Power Battle
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Power Battle

The fight between AC and cooler is not just about comfort, but electricity consumption. While a regular air cooler runs on a few hundred watts, a 1.5-ton AC demands significantly more power because of its compressor-driven cooling system.

Tenfold Gap
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Tenfold Gap

The electricity difference between an AC and cooler is bigger than many people imagine. In similar usage conditions, an AC can consume nearly 10 times more power than a cooler, making daily cooling habits a major factor behind rising summer bills.

Hidden Cost
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Hidden Cost

Switching on an AC for long hours may bring instant relief from heat, but the hidden cost appears when the electricity bill arrives. A few hours of daily cooling can add thousands of rupees to monthly expenses during peak summer months.

Compressor Secret
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Compressor Secret

The reason behind the massive power gap lies inside the machines. A cooler mainly depends on a fan and water pump, while an AC uses a heavy-duty compressor that works harder to remove heat and maintain low temperatures.

Inverter Myth
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Inverter Myth

Many consumers believe inverter ACs completely solve high electricity costs, but the reality is more complicated. While they adjust power usage according to cooling needs, they can still consume far more electricity than a traditional air cooler.

Smart Cooling
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Smart Cooling

Choosing between an AC and cooler depends on climate, room conditions and budget. While coolers can be efficient in dry regions, ACs offer consistent cooling across weather conditions — making smart usage the key to controlling bills.

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