Affordable Luxury: How ₹2 Lakh Made This 7-Seater the Ultimate Family MPV

Lounge Upgrade
Rohit Mehra has transformed a standard Maruti Ertiga into a full luxury lounge with leather inserts, airbag-compliant seat covers, tray tables, and sports steering wheels, elevating comfort for long drives.
Visual Aggression
The modified Ertiga now flaunts a new grille, roof spoiler, connected LED tail-lights, brighter fog lamps, and a full-body kit. Its exterior makeover turns the practical MPV into a street-turning, head-turning machine.
Tech Boost
The standard Ertiga already packs 6 airbags, a 360-degree camera, wireless charging, and a 9-inch touchscreen. The modifications don’t compromise functionality but amplify the premium feel, merging tech with aesthetics seamlessly.
Performance Balance
Powered by a 1.5-litre NA petrol engine delivering 102 bhp and 137 Nm, paired with either a 6-speed manual or automatic, the Ertiga maintains reliability while offering optional CNG efficiency of 26.11 km/kg, proving practicality can meet style.
Affordable Prestige
For around ₹2 lakh, these modifications turn an everyday 7-seater into a premium mobile lounge. The Ertiga now offers aspirational luxury without losing its high-mileage, affordable, and reliable DNA.