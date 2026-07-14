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Affordable Luxury: How ₹2 Lakh Made This 7-Seater the Ultimate Family MPV

Affordable Luxury: How ₹2 Lakh Made This 7-Seater the Ultimate Family MPV

Discover how a ₹2 lakh upgrade transforms a standard Maruti Ertiga into a luxury 7-seater family MPV with premium interiors, tech features, and head-turning design.

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 14, 2026, 4:04 PM IST
Lounge Upgrade
1/5

Lounge Upgrade

Rohit Mehra  has transformed a standard Maruti Ertiga into a full luxury lounge with leather inserts, airbag-compliant seat covers, tray tables, and sports steering wheels, elevating comfort for long drives.

Visual Aggression
2/5

Visual Aggression

The modified Ertiga now flaunts a new grille, roof spoiler, connected LED tail-lights, brighter fog lamps, and a full-body kit. Its exterior makeover turns the practical MPV into a street-turning, head-turning machine.

Tech Boost
3/5

Tech Boost

The standard Ertiga already packs 6 airbags, a 360-degree camera, wireless charging, and a 9-inch touchscreen. The modifications don’t compromise functionality but amplify the premium feel, merging tech with aesthetics seamlessly.

Performance Balance
4/5

Performance Balance

Powered by a 1.5-litre NA petrol engine delivering 102 bhp and 137 Nm, paired with either a 6-speed manual or automatic, the Ertiga maintains reliability while offering optional CNG efficiency of 26.11 km/kg, proving practicality can meet style.

Affordable Prestige
5/5

Affordable Prestige

For around ₹2 lakh, these modifications turn an everyday 7-seater into a premium mobile lounge. The Ertiga now offers aspirational luxury without losing its high-mileage, affordable, and reliable DNA.

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