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Air Revolution: Meet India’s Mobile Liquid Tree That Filters Pollution While Charging Your Devices

Air Revolution: Meet India’s Mobile Liquid Tree That Filters Pollution While Charging Your Devices

India’s mobile Smart Algal Liquid Tree (SALT) cleans air using microalgae, filters pollution, releases oxygen, and charges devices, offering urban sustainability.

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 8, 2026, 3:52 PM IST
Algae Innovation
1/7

Algae Innovation

India’s first mobile Smart Algal Liquid Tree (SALT) uses microalgae to absorb CO2 and release oxygen, offering a revolutionary air-cleaning solution for congested urban spaces where conventional trees can’t fit. (Representative pictures)

Urban Lifesaver
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Urban Lifesaver

Designed for space-constrained cities, SALT combats pollution by filtering dust and carbon, creating micro-forests on wheels that redefine how metropolitan areas tackle air quality crises.

Solar Power
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Solar Power

The system runs on both solar energy and electricity, enabling round-the-clock operation while doubling as shaded seating with mobile and laptop charging points for public convenience.

Real-Time Monitoring
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Real-Time Monitoring

Equipped with sensors, SALT displays air quality, CO2 levels, temperature, humidity, and particulate matter, letting urban residents track the immediate impact of cleaner air in real time.

Industrial Utility
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Industrial Utility

Beyond city streets, SALT is ideal for industrial zones, airports, schools, shopping malls, and parks, providing a portable air purification and environmental monitoring solution in heavily trafficked areas.

 

Minimal Maintenance
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Minimal Maintenance

Unlike conventional trees, the enclosed algae-based system needs no soil, is resilient to pests and urban pollution, and operates with minimal maintenance, making it a scalable solution for dense populations.

Commercial Potential
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Commercial Potential

CIMFR is exploring affordable mass production of SALT, aiming to bring this green technology to homes and neighborhoods facing severe pollution, potentially transforming India’s environmental landscape.

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