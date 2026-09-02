Apple event September 9: iPhone 18 Pro with A20 chip, variable aperture camera — everything leaked so far

Apple's official events page lists a special event for September 9, 2026, at 10 a.m. Pacific under the line “Surprise and shine.” Apple says viewers can watch on its website or through the Apple TV app. This date and time are confirmed.
Apple's invitation does not mention an iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max or foldable iPhone. Reuters reports that Apple is expected to unveil its newest iPhone series and potentially its first foldable phone, but those product expectations remain pre-event reporting rather than an Apple announcement.
Reuters, citing a Nikkei Asia report it could not independently verify, said Apple planned to prioritise a foldable iPhone and two premium non-folding models in the second half of 2026. The report placed the standard iPhone 18 in the first half of 2027. Treat that schedule as reported, not confirmed.
Pre-launch roundups have linked the Pro models to an A20 Pro chip made on a 2-nanometre process, a variable-aperture main camera and a smaller Dynamic Island. Apple has confirmed none of those specifications. Claims of 15% more speed, 30% greater efficiency, a 35% reduction or Pro Max exclusivity should be withheld until Apple publishes technical details.
Apple has not announced India pricing for an iPhone 18 Pro or Pro Max. The submitted starting prices of ₹1,39,900, ₹1,44,900 and ₹1,54,900–₹1,59,900 are estimates, not verifiable Apple prices. They should not appear in a factual headline or description before the event.