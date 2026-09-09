Apple iOS 27 release date, supported iPhones and Siri AI requirements: everything officially confirmed so far

Apple’s public iOS 27 page promised a fall 2026 release but did not name a day by September 9 at 08:00 UTC. September 14 has appeared in reports, while Apple’s developer log confirms that beta 8 was released on August 31—not that the final build will arrive on that date.
Apple’s compatibility list runs from the iPhone 11, 11 Pro and through the iPhone 17 family, and includes every iPhone 12, 13, 14, 15 and 16 generation listed on the page. The iPhone SE is supported from its second generation onward.
Apple Intelligence and Siri AI require an iPhone 15 Pro or 15 Pro Max, or an iPhone 16 model or later. Therefore, iPhone 11 through iPhone 15 and 15 Plus can run iOS 27 but cannot use the update’s hardware-dependent AI features.
Apple says Siri AI will support natural back-and-forth conversation, use personal context to locate information and take actions in apps such as Messages, Music and Reminders. The company separately says the English release is due later this year, so it may not ship with every iOS 27 feature on day one.
iOS 27 adds redesigned parental controls, Ask to Browse for child accounts, improved search in Mail, adjustable Liquid Glass appearance and smoother network transitions. Apple also claims gains of up to 30% for app launches and 80% for AirDrop, depending on its test conditions.
Reports based on Xcode 27 describe iPhone Handoff as a way to associate one phone number with a primary and companion iPhone. Apple mentioned the name at WWDC but has not published full consumer instructions; carrier support will determine where the feature works.