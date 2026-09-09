Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
latest
trends
Apple iOS 27 release date, supported iPhones and Siri AI requirements: everything officially confirmed so far

Apple iOS 27 release date, supported iPhones and Siri AI requirements: everything officially confirmed so far

iOS 27 supports iPhone 11 and newer, but its AI tools need newer hardware. Apple still says “this fall,” while Siri AI, performance claims and Handoff carry important conditions for users.

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 9, 2026, 6:17 PM IST
Apple says “this fall”; September 14 was not official at the cut-off
1/6

Apple’s public iOS 27 page promised a fall 2026 release but did not name a day by September 9 at 08:00 UTC. September 14 has appeared in reports, while Apple’s developer log confirms that beta 8 was released on August 31—not that the final build will arrive on that date.

iPhone 11 and the second-generation iPhone SE remain supported
2/6

Apple’s compatibility list runs from the iPhone 11, 11 Pro and through the iPhone 17 family, and includes every iPhone 12, 13, 14, 15 and 16 generation listed on the page. The iPhone SE is supported from its second generation onward.

Installing iOS 27 does not give every supported phone Apple Intelligence
3/6

Apple Intelligence and Siri AI require an iPhone 15 Pro or 15 Pro Max, or an iPhone 16 model or later. Therefore, iPhone 11 through iPhone 15 and 15 Plus can run iOS 27 but cannot use the update’s hardware-dependent AI features.

Siri AI is scheduled to arrive in English later in 2026
4/6

Apple says Siri AI will support natural back-and-forth conversation, use personal context to locate information and take actions in apps such as Messages, Music and Reminders. The company separately says the English release is due later this year, so it may not ship with every iOS 27 feature on day one.

The update also includes non-AI changes for compatible iPhones
5/6

iOS 27 adds redesigned parental controls, Ask to Browse for child accounts, improved search in Mail, adjustable Liquid Glass appearance and smoother network transitions. Apple also claims gains of up to 30% for app launches and 80% for AirDrop, depending on its test conditions.

“iPhone Handoff” details remain carrier-dependent
6/6

Reports based on Xcode 27 describe iPhone Handoff as a way to associate one phone number with a primary and companion iPhone. Apple mentioned the name at WWDC but has not published full consumer instructions; carrier support will determine where the feature works.

SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended