Apple removed these iPhones, Watches and AirPods after its 2026 launch—what Indian buyers should know

Apple’s current India lineup lists iPhone Duo, iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone Air, iPhone 17, iPhone 17e and iPhone 16—but not the iPhone 17 Pro or 17 Pro Max. Retailers may still have unsold units, so a discounted listing is not automatically fake; verify the seller, warranty and return policy.
Apple’s current watch range is Series 12, Ultra 4 and SE 3, confirming that Series 11 and Ultra 3 have left Apple’s direct retail lineup. The supplied story should not describe Watch SE 2 as a newly removed September 2026 product without evidence tying its withdrawal to this launch.
Apple’s current AirPods page lists AirPods 5, AirPods Pro 3 and AirPods Max 2, with no AirPods 4 in the lineup. Buyers considering leftover AirPods 4 stock should compare the retailer’s real selling price and warranty against the new model rather than relying on the displayed percentage discount.
Leaving Apple’s online store does not instantly end warranty, software updates or parts availability. Apple says service and parts may be available for at least five years after it last distributed a product; it classifies products as vintage only after more than five years and obsolete after more than seven.