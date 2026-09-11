Apple Watch Series 12 starts at ₹56,900—not ₹1,09,900: Seven facts Indian buyers should check

Apple Watch Series 12 starts at ₹56,900 in India and becomes available on September 18. The ₹1,09,900 figures attached to Alpine Loop, Trail Loop and Ocean Band combinations in the supplied draft belong to Apple Watch Ultra 4; presenting them as Series 12 prices would materially mislead buyers.
Apple says its redesigned Health Sensing System takes background heart-rate readings every five seconds and can measure heart-rate variability as often as every five minutes. The company describes those rates as 60 times and 24 times more frequent, respectively, than Series 11; these remain manufacturer comparisons.
The watch calculates a readiness score each morning from recent activity, vital signs and sleep, then adjusts it through the day. The practical purpose is to help users decide whether to train hard or recover, but it should be treated as a fitness insight rather than a medical diagnosis.
Apple says Series 12 improves all-day step counting and distance measurement and makes the step total easier to place on the watch face. That may be more useful to regular walkers than a headline AI feature, but Apple has not published an independent accuracy percentage on the product page.
Series 12 is rated for up to 24 hours of normal use and 38 hours in Low Power Mode. Apple says it can reach 80% in about 30 minutes, while a 15-minute fast charge can provide up to 12 hours—useful for overnight sleep tracking after a short evening top-up.
Apple says Siri AI is rolling out in English, but does not promise every language or feature on day one. Some Audio Intelligence features are due in beta in late 2026, and usage limits may apply, so buyers should not treat the launch-day software list as universally available.
Series 12 comes in 42mm and 46mm sizes with aluminium, titanium or ceramic cases. Aluminium models use Ceramic Shield 2, which Apple claims is 60% tougher than Ion-X; every Series 12 model requires an iPhone 11 or later running iOS 27 or later.