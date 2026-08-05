Aprilia Tuono 457 special edition at ₹3.99 lakh: New colours, better ergonomics and lap timing

Aprilia India has launched a Special Edition of its Tuono 457 naked motorcycle, timed to coincide with World Motorcycle Day — positioned as a tribute to the brand's iconic 2006 Tuono 1000R, with updated styling, two new liveries and a redesigned ergonomics package for Indian conditions.
The Special Edition comes in two finishes — Mamba Black and Puma Grey — both drawing visual cues from the original 1000R, along with refreshed decals and a redesigned Aprilia logo. A new smoked flyscreen adds a sharper, more aggressive front-end appearance.
Aprilia has raised the handlebar height for a more upright position, reworked the seat with high-resilience foam to cut vibration, and recalibrated the suspension with a softer initial stroke to better absorb potholes — with adjustable preload at both ends for riders who want to fine-tune the setup.
The 457cc parallel-twin engine produces approximately 48 PS and 43.5 Nm of torque. It comes with ride-by-wire throttle, multi-level traction control and a TFT dash that logs lap-timing data for the last 40 laps as part of its self-diagnostic system. LED lighting is adjustable across three brightness levels.
The Special Edition Tuono 457 is priced at ₹3.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Maharashtra) and open for pre-booking at select Aprilia dealerships. Aprilia backs the bike with a 4-year or 48,000 km warranty and offers a full range of official accessories including an up/down quickshifter, TPMS and sintered front brake pads.