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Aprilia Tuono 457 special edition at ₹3.99 lakh: New colours, better ergonomics and lap timing

Aprilia Tuono 457 special edition at ₹3.99 lakh: New colours, better ergonomics and lap timing

Aprilia's Special Edition Tuono 457 launches at ₹3.99 lakh with new Mamba Black and Puma Grey liveries, raised handlebars, softer suspension, TFT lap timing and a 4-year warranty.

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 5, 2026, 4:52 PM IST
A Tribute To The 2006 Tuono 1000R
1/5

Aprilia India has launched a Special Edition of its Tuono 457 naked motorcycle, timed to coincide with World Motorcycle Day — positioned as a tribute to the brand's iconic 2006 Tuono 1000R, with updated styling, two new liveries and a redesigned ergonomics package for Indian conditions.

Mamba Black And Puma Grey — Two New Liveries
2/5

The Special Edition comes in two finishes — Mamba Black and Puma Grey — both drawing visual cues from the original 1000R, along with refreshed decals and a redesigned Aprilia logo. A new smoked flyscreen adds a sharper, more aggressive front-end appearance.

Higher Handlebars, Softer Suspension, Better Seat
3/5

Aprilia has raised the handlebar height for a more upright position, reworked the seat with high-resilience foam to cut vibration, and recalibrated the suspension with a softer initial stroke to better absorb potholes — with adjustable preload at both ends for riders who want to fine-tune the setup.

457cc Twin, Ride-By-Wire And A TFT With Lap Timing
4/5

The 457cc parallel-twin engine produces approximately 48 PS and 43.5 Nm of torque. It comes with ride-by-wire throttle, multi-level traction control and a TFT dash that logs lap-timing data for the last 40 laps as part of its self-diagnostic system. LED lighting is adjustable across three brightness levels.

₹3.99 Lakh And A 4-Year Warranty
5/5

The Special Edition Tuono 457 is priced at ₹3.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Maharashtra) and open for pre-booking at select Aprilia dealerships. Aprilia backs the bike with a 4-year or 48,000 km warranty and offers a full range of official accessories including an up/down quickshifter, TPMS and sintered front brake pads.

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