Arshad Warsi’s Goa home gets a new life — inside the ₹75,000-a-night villa

Warsi Revival
Arshad Warsi and Maria Goretti did not simply renovate a house — they rebuilt a story. From restoring wooden details to working with local artisans, the couple turned a worn heritage property into a colourful sanctuary where every corner carries traces of craftsmanship, patience and personal memories.
Hidden Haven
A forgotten 150-year-old Portuguese bungalow in Goa has been reborn as a luxury escape. What was once a heritage home is now Casa Zen — a five-bedroom retreat where old-world architecture meets bold interiors, creating a stay experience that feels less like a hotel and more like stepping into a living piece of history.
₹75,000 Escape
A night inside this restored Goan villa comes with a premium price tag. The five-bedroom Casa Zen is available for rent at ₹75,000 per night, excluding taxes, offering guests access to heritage interiors, a private pool and a rare stay experience built around history rather than just comfort.
Goan Luxury
Away from Goa’s crowded tourist zones, Casa Zen offers a different kind of holiday experience. Located in Saligao, the property combines Portuguese-style architecture, lush gardens, a swimming pool and a mango orchard, creating a private tropical retreat for travellers seeking quiet luxury.
Solar Heritage
Casa Zen’s charm is not limited to its vintage appearance. The restored bungalow blends heritage preservation with modern sustainability, featuring rooftop solar panels that add a green touch to a 150-year-old structure — showing how old homes can adapt to a new era.
Artisan Touch
The transformation of Casa Zen was powered by human hands, not just design plans. Local craftsmen played a key role, including a potter who created 40 handmade pots in different colours and sizes, while Maria Goretti herself added artistic details to make the space feel personal.
Villa Trend
Celebrity-owned holiday homes are becoming more than private retreats — they are turning into experiential stays. Casa Zen reflects a growing travel trend where visitors are willing to pay for unique stories, heritage settings and Instagram-worthy spaces rather than conventional luxury hotels.