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Arshad Warsi’s Goa home gets a new life — inside the ₹75,000-a-night villa

Arshad Warsi’s Goa home gets a new life — inside the ₹75,000-a-night villa

Arshad Warsi and Maria Goretti transform a 150-year-old Portuguese bungalow in Goa into Casa Zen, a luxury heritage villa offering a ₹75,000-a-night stay experience.

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 25, 2026, 8:00 AM IST
Warsi Revival
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Warsi Revival

Arshad Warsi and Maria Goretti did not simply renovate a house — they rebuilt a story. From restoring wooden details to working with local artisans, the couple turned a worn heritage property into a colourful sanctuary where every corner carries traces of craftsmanship, patience and personal memories.

Hidden Haven
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Hidden Haven

A forgotten 150-year-old Portuguese bungalow in Goa has been reborn as a luxury escape. What was once a heritage home is now Casa Zen — a five-bedroom retreat where old-world architecture meets bold interiors, creating a stay experience that feels less like a hotel and more like stepping into a living piece of history.

₹75,000 Escape
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₹75,000 Escape

A night inside this restored Goan villa comes with a premium price tag. The five-bedroom Casa Zen is available for rent at ₹75,000 per night, excluding taxes, offering guests access to heritage interiors, a private pool and a rare stay experience built around history rather than just comfort.

Goan Luxury
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 Goan Luxury

Away from Goa’s crowded tourist zones, Casa Zen offers a different kind of holiday experience. Located in Saligao, the property combines Portuguese-style architecture, lush gardens, a swimming pool and a mango orchard, creating a private tropical retreat for travellers seeking quiet luxury.

Solar Heritage
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Solar Heritage

Casa Zen’s charm is not limited to its vintage appearance. The restored bungalow blends heritage preservation with modern sustainability, featuring rooftop solar panels that add a green touch to a 150-year-old structure — showing how old homes can adapt to a new era.

Artisan Touch
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Artisan Touch

The transformation of Casa Zen was powered by human hands, not just design plans. Local craftsmen played a key role, including a potter who created 40 handmade pots in different colours and sizes, while Maria Goretti herself added artistic details to make the space feel personal.

Villa Trend
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Villa Trend

Celebrity-owned holiday homes are becoming more than private retreats — they are turning into experiential stays. Casa Zen reflects a growing travel trend where visitors are willing to pay for unique stories, heritage settings and Instagram-worthy spaces rather than conventional luxury hotels.

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