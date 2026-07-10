Business Today
Subscribe
IndiaNRICareer & JobsUS NewsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
Lenovo FIFA World Cup 2026EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026BT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
Business News
latest
trends
Asteroid Evidence : Earth’s Hidden Craters Reveal Ancient Catastrophes

Asteroid Evidence : Earth’s Hidden Craters Reveal Ancient Catastrophes

Discover Earth's hidden asteroid impact craters from Chicxulub to Lonar. Explore pristine sites, ancient mysteries, and cosmic events that shaped landscapes and civilizations.

Business Today Bureau
Business Today Bureau
  • Updated Jul 10, 2026, 3:35 PM IST
Cosmic Collisions
1/7

Cosmic Collisions

From Chicxulub in Mexico to Vredefort in South Africa, Earth bears the scars of cataclysmic asteroid impacts that shaped continents, altered ecosystems, and even ended eras of life.

Lake Legends
2/7

Lake Legends

Tajikistan’s Karakul and India’s Lonar crater showcase how ancient impacts created serene lakes that now offer breathtaking views and a peek into geological history.

Pristine Preserves
3/7

Pristine Preserves

Australia’s Wolfe Creek and Henbury Craters are astonishingly preserved, allowing scientists and adventurers to study impact geology and experience raw extraterrestrial force up close.

Giant Rings
4/7

Giant Rings

Canada’s Manicouagan Reservoir, dubbed the “eye of Quebec,” reveals how a 214-million-year-old meteor strike created a near-perfect ring lake that dominates the landscape.

 Cultural Reverence
5/7

 Cultural Reverence

Ghana’s Bosumtwi crater is not just geological—it’s sacred, linking natural phenomena to human traditions, showing how communities revere the power of cosmic events.

Ancient Mysteries
6/7

Ancient Mysteries

Sudbury Basin, formed 1.8 billion years ago, holds secrets of early Earth impacts, showing how extraterrestrial collisions shaped the planet’s crust and mineral wealth.

Invisible Blasts
7/7

Invisible Blasts

The 1908 Tunguska event in Russia flattened 80 million trees mid-air without forming a crater, proving the devastating reach of meteorite airbursts beyond visible scars.

SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended