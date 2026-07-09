'Ayodhya has chosen me' after Amitabh Bachchan, why Ranbir Kapoor bought land in the temple city

The inauguration of the Ram Mandir in January 2024 marked a turning point for Ayodhya. Luxury townships, hospitality projects and branded residential developments have since started reshaping the temple city's property market as pilgrims, tourists and investors pour in.
One of the earliest Bollywood celebrities to invest was Amitabh Bachchan. Developer Abhinandan Lodha recalled the veteran actor calling him from Australia and saying: "Main UP se hoon aur mujhe Ayodhya ji mein land leni hai." The purchase was completed quickly.
Over time, Amitabh Bachchan has added multiple properties to his Ayodhya portfolio — including additional plots in The Sarayu development, land associated with the Harivansh Rai Bachchan Memorial Trust, and another significant acquisition reportedly made in 2026.
In May 2026, Ranbir Kapoor invested in the luxury township — ahead of his portrayal of Lord Ram in the upcoming film Ramayana. "Ayodhya has chosen me," he reportedly said in a statement quoted by The Indian Express, describing the purchase as carrying long-term significance for his family.
Apart from Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor, several other prominent personalities have shown interest in Ayodhya's luxury developments, particularly projects near the Sarayu riverfront. Many names have not been officially disclosed, according to real estate reports.
Real estate experts believe Ayodhya is steadily evolving into a destination that combines spirituality with luxury living — a rare combination that is attracting both devotion-driven and investment-driven buyers from across India's entertainment, business and political worlds. (Representative pic)