Bajaj Auto is launching 12 models by September — here's every bike confirmed so far

Bajaj Auto plans to roll out 12 models — including 10 facelifts and two new Pulsars — by September 2026, alongside two entirely new brands in the 125cc segment later this fiscal year. Joint MD Rakesh Sharma confirmed the plans in a statement to media. (Representative image)
The biggest near-term launch is a new 150cc Pulsar alongside 10 facelifts across the 160cc to 400cc range — a comprehensive portfolio refresh Sharma said the company aims to complete within six weeks. An additional new 125cc Pulsar will follow. (Representative image)
Beyond the Pulsar refresh, Bajaj will introduce two entirely new brands in the 125cc segment within the fiscal year. Sharma confirmed they will carry distinct positioning from Pulsar — "The propositions will be different from Pulsar... there will be two different brands."
The refreshed N and NS series in the 150cc-plus range — launched in November 2025 — have quickly gained traction, with the two models now accounting for nearly 60% of sales in that segment, giving Bajaj strong momentum before the broader September refresh.
KTM exports from India grew over 20% in the quarter, with inventory normalisation complete after last year's restructuring. Triumph exports from India rose 40% year-on-year — aided by the newly launched Tracker 400. Together, KTM Adventure and Triumph Scrambler now lead India's adventure motorcycle category.