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Bajaj Auto is launching 12 models by September — here's every bike confirmed so far

Bajaj Auto is launching 12 models by September — here's every bike confirmed so far

Bajaj Auto plans 12 new models by September — including 10 facelifts and a new 150cc Pulsar — plus two new 125cc brands. KTM exports rose 20%, Triumph up 40% in the latest quarter.

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 22, 2026, 4:37 PM IST
Bajaj's Most Ambitious Product Push In Years
1/5

Bajaj Auto plans to roll out 12 models — including 10 facelifts and two new Pulsars — by September 2026, alongside two entirely new brands in the 125cc segment later this fiscal year. Joint MD Rakesh Sharma confirmed the plans in a statement to media. (Representative image)

New 150cc Pulsar And 10 Facelifts Across 160–400cc
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The biggest near-term launch is a new 150cc Pulsar alongside 10 facelifts across the 160cc to 400cc range — a comprehensive portfolio refresh Sharma said the company aims to complete within six weeks. An additional new 125cc Pulsar will follow. (Representative image)

Two New 125cc Brands — Not Pulsar
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Beyond the Pulsar refresh, Bajaj will introduce two entirely new brands in the 125cc segment within the fiscal year. Sharma confirmed they will carry distinct positioning from Pulsar — "The propositions will be different from Pulsar... there will be two different brands."

N And NS Series Already Dominating 150cc+
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The refreshed N and NS series in the 150cc-plus range — launched in November 2025 — have quickly gained traction, with the two models now accounting for nearly 60% of sales in that segment, giving Bajaj strong momentum before the broader September refresh.

KTM Exports Up 20%, Triumph Up 40%
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KTM exports from India grew over 20% in the quarter, with inventory normalisation complete after last year's restructuring. Triumph exports from India rose 40% year-on-year — aided by the newly launched Tracker 400. Together, KTM Adventure and Triumph Scrambler now lead India's adventure motorcycle category.

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