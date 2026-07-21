Bangladesh to get 200 Made-in-India coaches — but it's not the only country using Indian trains

India is no longer just a buyer of railway technology — it is an exporter. From Bangladesh to Australia and from Mozambique to Senegal, Indian-built locomotives, coaches and metro cars are now running on railway networks across multiple continents.
Bangladesh is receiving 200 broad-gauge passenger coaches from India under a RITES contract. India has already supplied Bangladesh with 120 broad-gauge coaches, 36 broad-gauge locomotives and 10 metre-gauge locomotives in earlier tranches — making it India's largest railway export relationship.
RITES has exported 6 broad-gauge DEMU train sets and 10 broad-gauge 3000 HP diesel-electric locomotives to Sri Lanka Railways. Myanmar has also received 18 metre-gauge diesel-electric locomotives — connecting two of India's neighbours to Varanasi-built rail technology.
Banaras Locomotive Works dispatched 3300 HP AC-AC diesel-electric locomotives to Mozambique, alongside passenger coaches and DEMU sets. In West Africa, Senegal's rail network has also used 6 metre-gauge diesel-electric locomotives supplied by RITES — taking Indian railway engineering to a new continent.
The Marhowrah locomotive factory in Bihar secured an export order worth approximately ₹2,000 crore to manufacture 140 ES43ACmi diesel locomotives for the Republic of Guinea — one of the largest single locomotive export orders in Indian railway history.
India shipped the first batch of six metro coaches built in Baroda to Australia as part of a planned 450-coach export order — marking Made-in-India's entry into one of the world's most developed metro rail markets.
Texmaco secured a major South African order for over 2,235 freight wagons and 30 diesel locomotives, alongside a proposed long-term maintenance partnership — expanding India's railway export story into Africa's largest and most industrial economy.