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Bangladesh to get 200 Made-in-India coaches — but it's not the only country using Indian trains

Bangladesh to get 200 Made-in-India coaches — but it's not the only country using Indian trains

From Bangladesh's 200 coaches to Australia's metro cars and Guinea's ₹2,000 crore locomotive order, here are the countries currently running Made-in-India trains on their railways.

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 21, 2026, 4:40 PM IST
India's Railways Are Going Global
1/7

India is no longer just a buyer of railway technology — it is an exporter. From Bangladesh to Australia and from Mozambique to Senegal, Indian-built locomotives, coaches and metro cars are now running on railway networks across multiple continents.

Bangladesh — India's Biggest Rail Export Partner
2/7

Bangladesh is receiving 200 broad-gauge passenger coaches from India under a RITES contract. India has already supplied Bangladesh with 120 broad-gauge coaches, 36 broad-gauge locomotives and 10 metre-gauge locomotives in earlier tranches — making it India's largest railway export relationship.

Sri Lanka And Myanmar — Neighbouring Networks Run Indian Engines
3/7

RITES has exported 6 broad-gauge DEMU train sets and 10 broad-gauge 3000 HP diesel-electric locomotives to Sri Lanka Railways. Myanmar has also received 18 metre-gauge diesel-electric locomotives — connecting two of India's neighbours to Varanasi-built rail technology.

Mozambique And Senegal — Indian Locomotives In Africa
4/7

Banaras Locomotive Works dispatched 3300 HP AC-AC diesel-electric locomotives to Mozambique, alongside passenger coaches and DEMU sets. In West Africa, Senegal's rail network has also used 6 metre-gauge diesel-electric locomotives supplied by RITES — taking Indian railway engineering to a new continent.

Guinea — ₹2,000 Crore Order For Bihar-Built Locomotives
5/7

The Marhowrah locomotive factory in Bihar secured an export order worth approximately ₹2,000 crore to manufacture 140 ES43ACmi diesel locomotives for the Republic of Guinea — one of the largest single locomotive export orders in Indian railway history.

Australia — Metro Coaches Made In Baroda
6/7

India shipped the first batch of six metro coaches built in Baroda to Australia as part of a planned 450-coach export order — marking Made-in-India's entry into one of the world's most developed metro rail markets.

South Africa — Wagons, Locomotives And A Long-Term Partnership
7/7

Texmaco secured a major South African order for over 2,235 freight wagons and 30 diesel locomotives, alongside a proposed long-term maintenance partnership — expanding India's railway export story into Africa's largest and most industrial economy.

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