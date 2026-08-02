Barapullah Phase-3 opens this month: Mayur Vihar to AIIMS in just 20 minutes — all details

Delhi is set to get a major traffic boost as the long-delayed Barapullah Phase-3 elevated corridor is expected to open this month — built at an estimated cost of around ₹1,330 crore and nearly complete after facing a delay of nearly nine years. (AI generated representative image)
The 3.5-km elevated corridor will create a completely signal-free route between Mayur Vihar and AIIMS. Travel time is expected to drop to just 15–20 minutes from the current 30–40 minutes during rush hours — effectively cutting peak-hour journey time in half. (AI generated representative image)
The corridor will significantly improve connectivity between East and South Delhi. Commuters from Ghaziabad, Noida and East Delhi will be able to reach South Delhi via Mayur Vihar, Sarai Kale Khan and Barapullah without encountering multiple traffic signals — easing congestion across a heavily used daily route. (AI generated representative image)
The Barapullah Phase-3 project received approval in 2014 and construction began the following year. It was originally scheduled for completion by 2017 — but land acquisition hurdles, contractor disputes and slow execution pushed the deadline repeatedly. The 2023 Yamuna floods further affected construction. (AI generated representative image)
The Delhi Public Works Department has written to Chief Minister Rekha Gupta to finalise an inauguration date. The opening is expected to be attended by CM Rekha Gupta alongside several Union ministers — and may be inaugurated alongside the recently completed Mukarba Chowk underpass.
Built at an estimated cost of around ₹1,330 crore, the 3.5-km corridor represents one of Delhi's most expensive per-kilometre urban infrastructure projects. For the lakhs of commuters who daily endure Mayur Vihar to AIIMS congestion, the answer is almost certainly yes. (AI generated Representative image)