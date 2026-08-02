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Barapullah Phase-3 opens this month: Mayur Vihar to AIIMS in just 20 minutes — all details

Barapullah Phase-3 opens this month: Mayur Vihar to AIIMS in just 20 minutes — all details

Delhi's Barapullah Phase-3 elevated corridor — 3.5 km, ₹1,330 crore — is opening this month, cutting Mayur Vihar-AIIMS travel time from 40 minutes to just 15–20 minutes.

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 2, 2026, 10:36 PM IST
Nine Years Late, Almost Ready
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Delhi is set to get a major traffic boost as the long-delayed Barapullah Phase-3 elevated corridor is expected to open this month — built at an estimated cost of around ₹1,330 crore and nearly complete after facing a delay of nearly nine years. (AI generated representative image)

20 Minutes From Mayur Vihar To AIIMS
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The 3.5-km elevated corridor will create a completely signal-free route between Mayur Vihar and AIIMS. Travel time is expected to drop to just 15–20 minutes from the current 30–40 minutes during rush hours — effectively cutting peak-hour journey time in half. (AI generated representative image)

East Delhi To South Delhi — Without A Single Signal
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The corridor will significantly improve connectivity between East and South Delhi. Commuters from Ghaziabad, Noida and East Delhi will be able to reach South Delhi via Mayur Vihar, Sarai Kale Khan and Barapullah without encountering multiple traffic signals — easing congestion across a heavily used daily route. (AI generated representative image)

Approved In 2014, Was Due By 2017
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The Barapullah Phase-3 project received approval in 2014 and construction began the following year. It was originally scheduled for completion by 2017 — but land acquisition hurdles, contractor disputes and slow execution pushed the deadline repeatedly. The 2023 Yamuna floods further affected construction. (AI generated representative image)

PWD Writes To CM Rekha Gupta To Fix Date
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The Delhi Public Works Department has written to Chief Minister Rekha Gupta to finalise an inauguration date. The opening is expected to be attended by CM Rekha Gupta alongside several Union ministers — and may be inaugurated alongside the recently completed Mukarba Chowk underpass.

₹1,330 Crore For A 3.5 KM Corridor — Worth The Wait?
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Built at an estimated cost of around ₹1,330 crore, the 3.5-km corridor represents one of Delhi's most expensive per-kilometre urban infrastructure projects. For the lakhs of commuters who daily endure Mayur Vihar to AIIMS congestion, the answer is almost certainly yes. (AI generated Representative image)

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