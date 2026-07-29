Batwara 1947 trailer: Sunny Deol, A.R. Rahman and the partition drama that could be the film of the year

The trailer of Batwara 1947 has been unveiled — a historical drama revisiting the human cost of the 1947 Partition through an emotionally charged narrative of loss, resilience and hope, backed by Aamir Khan Productions and inspired by a celebrated literary work.
The trailer places Sunny Deol's character at the centre of a nation torn apart by violence. As riots erupt and families struggle to survive, he emerges as a symbol of courage. His standout dialogue — "Iraada toh nahi par aitraaz bhi nahi hai" — captures his character's resolve perfectly.
Beyond the action and conflict, the trailer showcases the emotional weight carried by its ensemble cast. Shabana Azmi commands attention with dignified screen presence, Preity Zinta's portrayal reflects the fear of countless Partition families, and Ali Fazal leaves a strong impression in brief yet impactful moments.
Music for the film has been composed by A.R. Rahman, with lyrics penned by Javed Akhtar — a combination that promises a powerful sonic backdrop to one of Indian cinema's most emotionally resonant historical narratives.
The film marks the much-awaited reunion of director Rajkumar Santoshi and Sunny Deol after nearly three decades — a duo that previously delivered Ghayal, Damini and Ghatak. Karan Deol and Abhimanyu Singh also appear in pivotal roles.
Drawing inspiration from Asghar Wajahat's celebrated play 'Jis Lahore Nai Vekhya, O Jamya E Nai', Batwara 1947 explores identity, humanity and coexistence against the backdrop of Partition — spotlighting the emotional scars left on families forced to rebuild their lives.
Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Batwara 1947 is scheduled for theatrical release on August 14, 2026 — the day before India's Independence Day, making its release date as significant as its subject matter.