Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT Infra SummitLenovo FIFA World Cup 2026EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
latest
trends
Batwara 1947 trailer: Sunny Deol, A.R. Rahman and the partition drama that could be the film of the year

Batwara 1947 trailer: Sunny Deol, A.R. Rahman and the partition drama that could be the film of the year

Sunny Deol and Rajkumar Santoshi reunite in Batwara 1947 — a Partition drama backed by Aamir Khan Productions, with A.R. Rahman's music, releasing August 14, 2026. Trailer is out now.

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 29, 2026, 4:06 PM IST
India's Most Awaited Partition Drama Is Here
1/7

The trailer of Batwara 1947 has been unveiled — a historical drama revisiting the human cost of the 1947 Partition through an emotionally charged narrative of loss, resilience and hope, backed by Aamir Khan Productions and inspired by a celebrated literary work.

Sunny Deol Stands Tall In The Chaos
2/7

The trailer places Sunny Deol's character at the centre of a nation torn apart by violence. As riots erupt and families struggle to survive, he emerges as a symbol of courage. His standout dialogue — "Iraada toh nahi par aitraaz bhi nahi hai" — captures his character's resolve perfectly.

Shabana Azmi, Preity Zinta And Ali Fazal
3/7

Beyond the action and conflict, the trailer showcases the emotional weight carried by its ensemble cast. Shabana Azmi commands attention with dignified screen presence, Preity Zinta's portrayal reflects the fear of countless Partition families, and Ali Fazal leaves a strong impression in brief yet impactful moments.

Rahman's Music, Javed Akhtar's Lyrics
4/7

Music for the film has been composed by A.R. Rahman, with lyrics penned by Javed Akhtar — a combination that promises a powerful sonic backdrop to one of Indian cinema's most emotionally resonant historical narratives.

Santoshi And Deol — Reunited After 30 Years
5/7

The film marks the much-awaited reunion of director Rajkumar Santoshi and Sunny Deol after nearly three decades — a duo that previously delivered Ghayal, Damini and Ghatak. Karan Deol and Abhimanyu Singh also appear in pivotal roles.

Inspired By Asghar Wajahat's Celebrated Play
6/7

Drawing inspiration from Asghar Wajahat's celebrated play 'Jis Lahore Nai Vekhya, O Jamya E Nai', Batwara 1947 explores identity, humanity and coexistence against the backdrop of Partition — spotlighting the emotional scars left on families forced to rebuild their lives.

Releasing August 14, 2026
7/7

Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Batwara 1947 is scheduled for theatrical release on August 14, 2026 — the day before India's Independence Day, making its release date as significant as its subject matter.

SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended