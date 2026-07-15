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Before you buy a bike, check this seat height list — it could change your decision entirely

Before you buy a bike, check this seat height list — it could change your decision entirely

From Bajaj Avenger's 737mm to Royal Enfield Hunter's 790mm, here are 6 bikes under ₹1.85 lakh with the lowest seat heights in India — perfect for short riders in 2026.

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 15, 2026, 2:23 PM IST
The Number That Matters Most
1/6

For shorter riders, seat height is the single most reliable specification to check before buying a motorcycle. These six popular Indian bikes all offer seat heights under 800mm — making flat-footing at signals and in traffic genuinely manageable.

Bajaj Avenger Street 160 — 737mm (₹1.12 Lakh)
2/6

The lowest seat on this list at just 737mm, the Avenger Street 160 is a cruiser-styled 160cc motorcycle with forward-set footpegs. Its relaxed riding posture and ultra-low seat make it one of the most approachable bigger-engined bikes for riders under 5'4".

TVS Raider 125 — 780mm (₹83,410)
3/6

The Raider 125 pairs a 780mm seat with a narrow body and light kerb weight — making it easier to manage at stops than bulkier 150cc commuters. Its 125cc, 3-valve engine claims a 0–60 kmph time of 5.8 seconds on the top iGO Assist variant.

Hero Splendor Plus And Bajaj Pulsar 150 — 785mm
4/6

India's best-selling commuter, the Hero Splendor Plus (₹77,119), has a 785mm seat, narrow frame and low kerb weight — ideal for city use. The Bajaj Pulsar 150 (₹1.11 lakh) shares the same 785mm figure but has a wider tank — worth sitting on before buying.

Jawa 42 — 788mm (₹1.85 Lakh)
5/6

At 788mm, the Jawa 42's retro-roadster design features a seat profile that tapers toward the front — letting shorter riders' legs sit closer together than the seat height figure suggests. It is the most premium option on this list, positioned as a stylised mid-capacity motorcycle.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 — 790mm (₹1.38 Lakh)
6/6

The highest seat on this list at 790mm, the Hunter 350 compensates with a short wheelbase and compact dimensions originally designed for tight city manoeuvring — making it feel smaller between the legs than the number suggests, even with a proper 349cc engine.

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