Before you buy a bike, check this seat height list — it could change your decision entirely

For shorter riders, seat height is the single most reliable specification to check before buying a motorcycle. These six popular Indian bikes all offer seat heights under 800mm — making flat-footing at signals and in traffic genuinely manageable.
The lowest seat on this list at just 737mm, the Avenger Street 160 is a cruiser-styled 160cc motorcycle with forward-set footpegs. Its relaxed riding posture and ultra-low seat make it one of the most approachable bigger-engined bikes for riders under 5'4".
The Raider 125 pairs a 780mm seat with a narrow body and light kerb weight — making it easier to manage at stops than bulkier 150cc commuters. Its 125cc, 3-valve engine claims a 0–60 kmph time of 5.8 seconds on the top iGO Assist variant.
India's best-selling commuter, the Hero Splendor Plus (₹77,119), has a 785mm seat, narrow frame and low kerb weight — ideal for city use. The Bajaj Pulsar 150 (₹1.11 lakh) shares the same 785mm figure but has a wider tank — worth sitting on before buying.
At 788mm, the Jawa 42's retro-roadster design features a seat profile that tapers toward the front — letting shorter riders' legs sit closer together than the seat height figure suggests. It is the most premium option on this list, positioned as a stylised mid-capacity motorcycle.
The highest seat on this list at 790mm, the Hunter 350 compensates with a short wheelbase and compact dimensions originally designed for tight city manoeuvring — making it feel smaller between the legs than the number suggests, even with a proper 349cc engine.