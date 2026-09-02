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BEML gets ₹180 crore from ICF for Vande Bharat Sleeper — what this means for the fleet expansion

BEML gets ₹180 crore from ICF for Vande Bharat Sleeper — what this means for the fleet expansion

BEML has disclosed a ₹180.60-crore Vande Bharat sleeper order from ICF after separate August orders from HAL and a Mauritius customer.

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 2, 2026, 6:00 PM IST
ICF placed an additional order worth approximately ₹180.60 crore
1/5

BEML told the stock exchanges on September 2 that it had received an additional order from Integral Coach Factory for the manufacture and supply of Vande Bharat sleeper trainsets. The disclosed value is approximately ₹180.60 crore, and BEML classified the transaction as being in its normal course of business.

The filing does not disclose the number of trainsets or delivery dates
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The one-page exchange filing identifies the customer, product and approximate contract value. It does not say how many sleeper trainsets are covered, which configurations were ordered or when delivery is due. Those details should not be inferred from BEML's earlier Vande Bharat contracts.

HAL placed a separate ₹184.25-crore aerostructures order in August
3/5

BEML disclosed on August 11 that Hindustan Aeronautics Limited had placed an order worth ₹184.25 crore for the manufacture and supply of Light Combat Helicopter fuselage aerostructures. It is a defence-and-aerospace contract and is separate from the ICF sleeper-train order.

A $6.65-million Mauritius order covers BE220G excavators
4/5

On August 14, BEML reported a $6.65-million order from Mauritius for BE220G hydraulic excavators. The equipment is intended for African markets including Liberia, Sierra Leone, Ghana, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Côte d'Ivoire, with a phased rollout beginning with a pilot deployment in Sierra Leone.

FY27 growth figures are management targets, not completed results
5/5

BEML says it is targeting approximately 30% revenue growth, ₹20,000 crore in order inflows and an EBITDA margin of 12–13% in FY27. These figures describe management's outlook; they are not guaranteed outcomes and should not be presented as revenue or orders already achieved.

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