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Bengaluru Metro’s Pink Line targets August 15 launch, Blue Line airport link and more Green Line trains — all details

Bengaluru Metro’s Pink Line targets August 15 launch, Blue Line airport link and more Green Line trains — all details

BMRCL is fast-tracking the Pink Line opening, Blue Line airport extension, and additional Green Line trains. Here's a complete update on Namma Metro's expansion plans.

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 10, 2026, 6:01 PM IST
Pink Line Targets August 15 Opening
1/7

Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) is targeting August 15 for commissioning the Pink Line's 7.5-km elevated section between Kalena Agrahara and Tavarekere, covering six stations. The date is subject to completion of safety inspections and statutory approvals.

Multiple Safety Checks Must Clear First
2/7

Before passengers can board, the Pink Line must obtain an interim speed certificate from RDSO, pass a Commissioner of Railway Safety (CMRS) inspection of rolling stock, complete trial runs, and clear a final comprehensive check covering signalling, telecom, and all safety systems.

Eight Trainsets Received, Three-Four To Deploy Initially
3/7

BMRCL has received eight Metro trainsets for Pink Line operations. For the initial launch of the elevated section, three to four trainsets are likely to be deployed. The newly received rakes must also complete their own statutory inspection procedures before entering passenger service.

Railway Board Approves CBTC Signalling
4/7

BMRCL has received in-principle approval from the Railway Board for the Communications-Based Train Control (CBTC) signalling system for both the Pink Line and Blue Line — a critical step toward modern, high-frequency metro operations on both corridors.

Full Pink Line Ready By March 2027
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The Phase 1 elevated section (Kalena Agrahara to Tavarekere) is the immediate priority. The remaining underground section from Dairy Circle to Nagawara — spanning 13.76 km with 12 underground stations — is targeted for commissioning by March 2027, completing the full 21.25-km Pink Line.

Blue Line Airport Link: Trial Runs By October
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BMRCL is also accelerating the 58-km Blue Line project connecting Silk Board with Kempegowda International Airport. Trial runs on the Outer Ring Road section between KR Pura and HSR Layout are expected to begin by October 2026, with the airport section targeted for December 2027.

More Green Line Trains Coming Soon
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Additional trainsets are being added to the operational Green Line following completion of inspection and integration checks. CMRS officials are already in Bengaluru for pre-inspection and verification of technical parameters including signalling integration, ahead of formal clearance.

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