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Best AI phones under ₹30,000 in India 2026: Motorola, Samsung, Realme, OnePlus and Vivo compared

Best AI phones under ₹30,000 in India 2026: Motorola, Samsung, Realme, OnePlus and Vivo compared

Motorola Edge 70, Samsung M47, Realme P4 Power, OnePlus N6 and Vivo T5x bring real AI features under ₹30,000. Here's which AI smartphone is worth buying in India in 2026.

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 13, 2026, 6:19 PM IST
AI Has Come To Every Budget
1/6

AI features are no longer limited to flagship phones. In 2026, brands like Motorola, Samsung, Realme, OnePlus and Vivo are bringing genuinely useful AI-powered tools — from photo editing to notification summaries — to smartphones under ₹30,000.

Motorola Edge 70 — The AI-First Midrange
2/6

The Edge 70 features a 6.7-inch 1.5K AMOLED display, Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset and a triple 50MP camera system. Its biggest draw is Moto AI 2.0 — with features like Catch Me Up, Pay Attention, Remember This, Next Move and AI Image Studio for practical daily use.

Samsung Galaxy M47 — Galaxy AI Goes Budget
3/6

The Galaxy M47 packs a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display, Snapdragon 6 Gen 3, a 50MP primary camera and a 6,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging. Galaxy AI features include Circle to Search, Gemini conversations, voice note transcription and AI photo editing tools.

Realme P4 Power — AI Plus 10,001 mAh Battery
4/6

The P4 Power pairs a 6.8-inch 144Hz AMOLED display with a massive 10,001 mAh battery and 80W fast charging. AI tools like AI Edit Genie and AI Travel Snap handle photography, while Hyper Clarity and Hyper Motion enhance gaming visuals and frame rates.

OnePlus N6 — AI Photo Editing For Everyone
5/6

The OnePlus N6 brings AI Eraser, AI Perfect Shot, AI Portrait Glow and AI Unblur to the sub-₹25,000 segment. It also features a 50MP camera, an 8,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging, and a 6.8-inch 120Hz display — powered by the Dimensity 6360 Apex.

Vivo T5x — AI Photography And Long Battery Life
6/6

The Vivo T5x features a 6.76-inch Full HD+ 120Hz display, Dimensity 7400 Turbo, a 50MP camera, a 32MP front camera and a 7,200mAh battery with 44W fast charging. Its AI Erase tool removes unwanted objects, while camera AI automatically improves colours and sharpness.

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