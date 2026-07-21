Beyond football: Spain’s FIFA World Cup heroes, their crores, luxury homes and millionaire lifestyles

David Raya — ₹58 crore approx. ($6 million)
Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya has an estimated net worth of around ₹57.85 crore ($6 million). His wealth has been built through his Premier League contracts with Brentford and Arsenal, Spain national team earnings and brand partnerships. His rise from Brentford’s first-choice goalkeeper to Arsenal star significantly increased his commercial value. Raya’s lifestyle includes premium cars, luxury fashion, high-end watches and property investments in the UK and Spain.
Joan García — ₹19 crore approx. ($2 million)
Barcelona goalkeeper Joan García has an estimated net worth of around ₹19.28 crore ($2 million). His earnings come from his professional football contracts, transfer value and emerging sponsorship opportunities. As one of Spain’s promising young goalkeepers, García’s commercial profile is expected to grow rapidly. His current lifestyle includes premium vehicles, sportswear partnerships and early investments.
Unai Simón — ₹48 crore approx. ($5 million)
Athletic Bilbao and Spain goalkeeper Unai Simón has built an estimated fortune of ₹48.21 crore ($5 million) through his La Liga career, national team success and endorsements. Known for his calm personality, Simón maintains a relatively private lifestyle. His assets include premium cars, luxury watches and property investments in Spain.
Marc Pubill — ₹19 crore approx. ($2 million)
Young defender Marc Pubill has an estimated net worth of ₹19.28 crore ($2 million), mainly built through football contracts, transfer value and early commercial opportunities. As an emerging Spanish defensive talent, his financial profile is still developing, with significant growth expected as his career progresses.
Alejandro Grimaldo — ₹116 crore approx. ($12 million)
Bayer Leverkusen defender Alejandro Grimaldo has accumulated an estimated wealth of ₹115.70 crore ($12 million) through his Benfica career, Bundesliga success, Spain appearances and sponsorship deals. His European experience has made him one of Spain’s most valuable defenders. His luxury lifestyle includes premium cars, designer clothing, luxury watches and property investments.
Eric García — ₹58 crore approx. ($6 million)
Barcelona defender Eric García has an estimated net worth of ₹57.85 crore ($6 million). His wealth comes from his Manchester City academy background, Barcelona contract, Spain appearances and endorsement deals. His career at two of Europe’s biggest clubs has helped him build a strong financial profile.
Marcos Llorente — ₹96 crore approx. ($10 million)
Atlético Madrid star Marcos Llorente has an estimated fortune of ₹96.42 crore ($10 million). His wealth comes from Atlético Madrid earnings, Real Madrid career, Spain national team appearances and sponsorship agreements. Known for his fitness-focused lifestyle, Llorente owns premium vehicles, luxury watches and high-value property in Spain.
Pedro Porro — ₹58 crore approx. ($6 million)
Tottenham Hotspur defender Pedro Porro has an estimated wealth of ₹57.85 crore ($6 million) through his Premier League contract, Sporting CP career, Spain appearances and commercial partnerships. His lifestyle includes luxury cars, designer fashion, premium watches and properties in Spain and England.
Aymeric Laporte — ₹289 crore approx. ($30 million)
Spain defender Aymeric Laporte is among the richest players in the squad, with an estimated net worth of ₹289.26 crore ($30 million). His wealth comes from his Manchester City career, Saudi Pro League earnings, sponsorship deals and international football contracts. His luxury assets include supercars, premium SUVs, designer accessories and high-value properties across Europe.
Pau Cubarsí — ₹19 crore approx. ($2 million)
Barcelona defender Pau Cubarsí has already built an estimated wealth of ₹19.28 crore ($2 million) despite his young age. His income comes from his Barcelona contract, performance bonuses and sponsorship opportunities. As one of football’s biggest defensive prospects, his commercial value is expected to rise significantly.
Marc Cucurella — ₹77 crore approx. ($8 million)
Chelsea defender Marc Cucurella has an estimated net worth of ₹77.14 crore ($8 million). His wealth comes from his Brighton career, Chelsea contract, Spain success and endorsements. His lifestyle includes luxury cars, designer clothing and property investments in England and Spain.
Mikel Oyarzabal — ₹116 crore approx. ($12 million)
Real Sociedad forward Mikel Oyarzabal has an estimated net worth of ₹115.70 crore ($12 million) through his La Liga career, Spain appearances and endorsements.
Fabián Ruiz — ₹116 crore approx. ($12 million)
PSG midfielder Fabián Ruiz has accumulated an estimated fortune of ₹115.70 crore ($12 million) through his Napoli career, PSG salary, Spain appearances and endorsements. His luxury assets include premium cars, designer watches and properties in France and Spain.
Gavi — ₹77 crore approx. ($8 million)
Barcelona midfielder Gavi has built an estimated net worth of ₹77.14 crore ($8 million) through his club contract, Spain appearances and sponsorship deals. Despite his young age, he has become one of football’s most valuable young stars.
Álex Baena — ₹48 crore approx. ($5 million)
Álex Baena has an estimated net worth of ₹48.21 crore ($5 million) through his Villarreal career, Spain appearances and sponsorship agreements. His growing reputation has increased both his football value and commercial appeal.
Rodri — ₹289 crore approx. ($30 million)
Manchester City midfielder Rodri has an estimated fortune of ₹289.26 crore ($30 million). His wealth comes from Premier League earnings, Champions League success, Spain contracts and sponsorship deals. Despite his huge financial success, Rodri is known for maintaining a relatively understated lifestyle.
Martín Zubimendi — ₹48 crore approx. ($5 million)
Liverpool midfielder Martín Zubimendi has an estimated wealth of ₹48.21 crore ($5 million) through his Real Sociedad career, Liverpool contract and Spain earnings. As one of Europe’s promising midfielders, his market value continues to rise.
Pedri — ₹154 crore approx. ($16 million)
Barcelona star Pedri has an estimated net worth of ₹154.27 crore ($16 million). His wealth comes from his Barcelona contract, Spain appearances, sponsorships and global brand partnerships. His popularity has made him one of Spain’s biggest young commercial stars.
Ferran Torres — ₹145 crore approx. ($15 million)
Barcelona forward Ferran Torres has an estimated fortune of ₹144.63 crore ($15 million). His wealth comes from Manchester City earnings, Barcelona contract, Spain appearances and endorsements.
Dani Olmo — ₹289 crore approx. ($30 million)
Barcelona midfielder Dani Olmo has an estimated net worth of ₹289.26 crore ($30 million). His wealth comes from Barcelona earnings, RB Leipzig career, Spain success and sponsorship deals. His luxury lifestyle includes premium cars, designer fashion and property investments.
Yéremy Pino — ₹48 crore approx. ($5 million)
Villarreal forward Yéremy Pino has an estimated wealth of ₹48.21 crore ($5 million) through club earnings, Spain appearances and endorsements. As a young attacking talent, his financial value is expected to increase.
Nico Williams — ₹96 crore approx. ($10 million)
Barcelona winger Nico Williams has an estimated net worth of ₹96.42 crore ($10 million). His wealth comes from Athletic Bilbao earnings, Barcelona contract, Spain success and major sponsorship deals.
Lamine Yamal — ₹145 crore approx. ($15 million)
Teenage sensation Lamine Yamal has already built an estimated fortune of ₹144.63 crore ($15 million). His wealth comes from Barcelona earnings, Adidas partnership, global endorsements and rapidly rising commercial value.
Mikel Merino — ₹67 crore approx. ($7 million)
Arsenal midfielder Mikel Merino has an estimated wealth of ₹67.49 crore ($7 million) through his Newcastle, Real Sociedad and Arsenal contracts, along with Spain earnings and sponsorships. His success at club and international level has increased his commercial value.
Víctor Muñoz — ₹10 crore approx. ($1 million)
Young forward Víctor Muñoz has an estimated wealth of ₹9.64 crore ($1 million) through professional football earnings and early sponsorship opportunities.
Borja Iglesias — ₹96 crore approx. ($10 million)
Striker Borja Iglesias has an estimated net worth of ₹96.42 crore ($10 million) built through his Real Betis career, La Liga contracts, Spain appearances and endorsements.