Beyond football: Spain’s FIFA World Cup heroes, their crores, luxury homes and millionaire lifestyles

David Raya — ₹58 crore approx. ($6 million)

Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya has an estimated net worth of around ₹57.85 crore ($6 million). His wealth has been built through his Premier League contracts with Brentford and Arsenal, Spain national team earnings and brand partnerships. His rise from Brentford’s first-choice goalkeeper to Arsenal star significantly increased his commercial value. Raya’s lifestyle includes premium cars, luxury fashion, high-end watches and property investments in the UK and Spain.