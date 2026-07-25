BMW, Mercedes, Land Rover at Creta price: The deal sounds tempting

Luxury Swap
Why buy a brand-new Hyundai Creta when the same budget can unlock premium badges from Germany and Britain? Used luxury SUVs like the BMW X3, Mercedes GLC and Land Rover Discovery Sport are entering Creta’s price territory, offering bigger engines, richer cabins and a completely different ownership experience.
German Temptation
A 2018 BMW X3 at around ₹23.5 lakh brings the thrill of a luxury badge, turbo-petrol power and all-wheel-drive capability at a price close to a new mid-size SUV. But behind the premium experience lies a crucial question — can buyers handle the long-term maintenance bill?
British Gamble
The Land Rover Discovery Sport looks like a dream upgrade for Creta buyers seeking road presence and luxury. At nearly ₹24.7 lakh, it offers AWD, premium features and a commanding stance, but its ownership story comes with a warning about expensive repairs and unpredictable maintenance costs.
Badge Battle
The Mercedes GLC proves that luxury is not always about the latest technology — sometimes it is about the three-pointed star on the grille. A used 2018 model priced around ₹23.9 lakh delivers premium interiors and comfort, but buyers must prepare for Mercedes-level servicing expenses.
Hidden Costs
A used luxury SUV may look like a bargain parked next to a new Creta, but the real ownership story begins after purchase. From expensive spare parts to specialised servicing, these premium vehicles can turn a budget upgrade into a costly long-term commitment.