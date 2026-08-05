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BMW X7, Juhu bungalow and a London home: Inside Kajol's multi-crore lifestyle on her 52nd birthday

BMW X7, Juhu bungalow and a London home: Inside Kajol's multi-crore lifestyle on her 52nd birthday

Kajol turns 52 on August 5 with an estimated ₹249 crore net worth, a ₹60 crore Juhu bungalow, a London home and a career spanning DDLJ, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and 30+ iconic films.

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 5, 2026, 5:02 PM IST
52 And Still One Of Bollywood's Biggest Stars
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As Kajol celebrates her 52nd birthday on August 5, she remains one of Indian cinema's most celebrated actresses — with a career spanning over three decades, a ₹249 crore estimated net worth and a real estate portfolio worth approximately ₹180.5 crore.

₹249 Crore Net Worth — Multiple Revenue Streams
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According to Celebrity Net Worth reports, Kajol's estimated net worth stands at ₹249 crore. Her earnings come from acting, brand endorsements, social media collaborations and production ventures — including the 2014 Marathi period drama Vitti Dandu, marking her entry into film production.

Shiv Shakti — The ₹60 Crore Juhu Bungalow
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Kajol lives with husband Ajay Devgn and children Nysa and Yug in their palatial Juhu bungalow, Shiv Shakti — said to be worth around ₹60 crore. She also owns a luxury flat in Powai, two other flats in Juhu and a house in London, making her real estate portfolio one of Bollywood's most extensive.

BMW X7 And Audi Q7 In The Garage
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Kajol's car collection includes luxury SUVs such as the BMW X7 and Audi Q7 — reflecting the same premium taste that defines her property and lifestyle choices across three decades of building substantial personal wealth alongside her acting career.

The Films That Made Her A Superstar
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From Baazigar (1993) to Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995), Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998), Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001) and My Name Is Khan (2010) — Kajol's filmography is a catalogue of Bollywood's most iconic films, with each performance cementing her place as one of the industry's most consistent box office draws.

Still Experimenting — From Mythology To Thriller
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Even after 30 years, Kajol continues to take on diverse roles. She was recently seen in Maa — a mythological horror film directed by Vishal Furia — and the OTT action thriller Sarzameen, alongside hosting the streaming talk show Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle Khanna.

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