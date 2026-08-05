BMW X7, Juhu bungalow and a London home: Inside Kajol's multi-crore lifestyle on her 52nd birthday

As Kajol celebrates her 52nd birthday on August 5, she remains one of Indian cinema's most celebrated actresses — with a career spanning over three decades, a ₹249 crore estimated net worth and a real estate portfolio worth approximately ₹180.5 crore.
According to Celebrity Net Worth reports, Kajol's estimated net worth stands at ₹249 crore. Her earnings come from acting, brand endorsements, social media collaborations and production ventures — including the 2014 Marathi period drama Vitti Dandu, marking her entry into film production.
Kajol lives with husband Ajay Devgn and children Nysa and Yug in their palatial Juhu bungalow, Shiv Shakti — said to be worth around ₹60 crore. She also owns a luxury flat in Powai, two other flats in Juhu and a house in London, making her real estate portfolio one of Bollywood's most extensive.
Kajol's car collection includes luxury SUVs such as the BMW X7 and Audi Q7 — reflecting the same premium taste that defines her property and lifestyle choices across three decades of building substantial personal wealth alongside her acting career.
From Baazigar (1993) to Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995), Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998), Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001) and My Name Is Khan (2010) — Kajol's filmography is a catalogue of Bollywood's most iconic films, with each performance cementing her place as one of the industry's most consistent box office draws.
Even after 30 years, Kajol continues to take on diverse roles. She was recently seen in Maa — a mythological horror film directed by Vishal Furia — and the OTT action thriller Sarzameen, alongside hosting the streaming talk show Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle Khanna.