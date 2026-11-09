Booked a Maruti CNG this Diwali? Delivery is expected to improve from January

Maruti Suzuki had about 1.2 lakh pending bookings for CNG cars as of 6 November, Autocar Pro reported. That is nearly half of the company's total backlog of about 2.5 lakh orders. The company says relief should start in January 2027.
The constraint is specific parts used in CNG kits, according to Autocar Pro. Maruti can make roughly 85,000 to 86,000 CNG vehicles a month. In October it sold about 87,000, so it is already running near that limit. Overall factory output has risen, but because CNG cars need these specific components, extra production does not clear the CNG queue.
At about 86,000 CNG cars a month, the 1.2 lakh pending orders equal about 1.4 months of Maruti's full CNG output. That is a simple ratio, not a waiting time. New bookings keep arriving, and supply varies by model, colour and city. Actual waits for individual buyers can be shorter or much longer than this figure.
Maruti sells factory-fitted CNG versions of the WagonR, Swift, Baleno, Dzire, Brezza, Victoris and Ertiga. Demand is no longer limited to entry hatchbacks, Autocar Pro says. It now includes premium hatchbacks, sedans, SUVs and seven-seat MPVs. The report does not break pending orders down by model.
CNG was close to 40% of Maruti's domestic sales in October, and CNG volumes have risen about 38% since April. Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales, said: "There are customers who are now shifting from the diesel to the CNG variants."
The backlog sits beside Maruti's best month of 2026. Total October sales, including exports, reached 2,76,120 units, up 25%. Average daily production rose to about 10,100 vehicles, from 9,100 in April to June. Dealer stock across all models was about 12 days, Autocar India reported.
Banerjee said the supply chain team has assured "that from January we will have a better supply." Until then, ask your dealer in writing for an expected delivery month for your exact variant and colour. Also ask whether the final price is the one at booking or at invoice, since prices can change while you wait.