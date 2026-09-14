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Buying a camera phone under ₹40,000? Four strong options—and one 200MP model

Buying a camera phone under ₹40,000? Four strong options—and one 200MP model

These four phones below ₹40,000 take different camera routes: OIS, ultrawide lenses, 50MP selfies or a rear mirror. Vivo's V70 FE now costs ₹44,999, so it misses the cap right now.

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 14, 2026, 3:53 PM IST
Infinix Note 60 Pro — OIS, ultrawide and a 13MP selfie camera
1/5

Infinix Note 60 Pro — OIS, ultrawide and a 13MP selfie camera

At ₹35,999 on Infinix’s store, the Note 60 Pro combines a 50MP main camera with optical image stabilisation, an 8MP ultrawide and a 13MP front camera. It also has a 6.78-inch 1.5K 144Hz AMOLED display, a 6,500mAh battery and 90W wired charging.

Realme 16 5G — built around portraits and a rear selfie mirror
2/5

Realme 16 5G — built around portraits and a rear selfie mirror

The Realme 16 5G launched from ₹31,999. Its camera pitch is specific: a 50MP front camera, a 50MP Sony IMX852 rear portrait camera and a small mirror beside the rear camera to help frame higher-quality selfies with the main sensor. Realme does not list an ultrawide camera or OIS on its official specifications.

iQOO Z11 — the most balanced three-camera specification here
3/5

iQOO Z11 — the most balanced three-camera specification here

iQOO’s India store lists the 8GB/128GB Z11 at ₹39,999. It includes a 50MP Sony IMX882 main camera with OIS, an 8MP ultrawide and a 32MP front camera. The phone also has a 6.83-inch 1.5K 144Hz AMOLED display and a 7,050mAh battery, although charging is limited to 44W.

Motorola Edge 70 Pro — three 50MP cameras and autofocus on the front
4/5

Motorola Edge 70 Pro — three 50MP cameras and autofocus on the front

The Edge 70 Pro launched from ₹38,999. Motorola specifies a 50MP Sony LYTIA 710 main camera with OIS, a 50MP autofocus ultrawide that also handles macro shots, and a 50MP autofocus selfie camera. The front camera can record 4K video, a useful distinction for creators who shoot themselves.

Vivo V70 FE — excellent camera hardware, but currently ₹44,999
5/5

Vivo V70 FE — excellent camera hardware, but currently ₹44,999

Vivo’s official store lists the V70 FE 8GB/128GB at ₹44,999, putting it outside a strict ₹40,000 ceiling. Its 200MP OIS main camera, 8MP ultrawide and 50MP autofocus selfie camera remain notable, but a temporary bank or exchange offer should not be treated as the phone’s standard price.

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