Buying a camera phone under ₹40,000? Four strong options—and one 200MP model

Infinix Note 60 Pro — OIS, ultrawide and a 13MP selfie camera
At ₹35,999 on Infinix’s store, the Note 60 Pro combines a 50MP main camera with optical image stabilisation, an 8MP ultrawide and a 13MP front camera. It also has a 6.78-inch 1.5K 144Hz AMOLED display, a 6,500mAh battery and 90W wired charging.
Realme 16 5G — built around portraits and a rear selfie mirror
The Realme 16 5G launched from ₹31,999. Its camera pitch is specific: a 50MP front camera, a 50MP Sony IMX852 rear portrait camera and a small mirror beside the rear camera to help frame higher-quality selfies with the main sensor. Realme does not list an ultrawide camera or OIS on its official specifications.
iQOO Z11 — the most balanced three-camera specification here
iQOO’s India store lists the 8GB/128GB Z11 at ₹39,999. It includes a 50MP Sony IMX882 main camera with OIS, an 8MP ultrawide and a 32MP front camera. The phone also has a 6.83-inch 1.5K 144Hz AMOLED display and a 7,050mAh battery, although charging is limited to 44W.
Motorola Edge 70 Pro — three 50MP cameras and autofocus on the front
The Edge 70 Pro launched from ₹38,999. Motorola specifies a 50MP Sony LYTIA 710 main camera with OIS, a 50MP autofocus ultrawide that also handles macro shots, and a 50MP autofocus selfie camera. The front camera can record 4K video, a useful distinction for creators who shoot themselves.
Vivo V70 FE — excellent camera hardware, but currently ₹44,999
Vivo’s official store lists the V70 FE 8GB/128GB at ₹44,999, putting it outside a strict ₹40,000 ceiling. Its 200MP OIS main camera, 8MP ultrawide and 50MP autofocus selfie camera remain notable, but a temporary bank or exchange offer should not be treated as the phone’s standard price.