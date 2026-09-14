Buying a camera phone under ₹40,000? Four strong options—and one 200MP model

Realme 16 5G — built around portraits and a rear selfie mirror

The Realme 16 5G launched from ₹31,999. Its camera pitch is specific: a 50MP front camera, a 50MP Sony IMX852 rear portrait camera and a small mirror beside the rear camera to help frame higher-quality selfies with the main sensor. Realme does not list an ultrawide camera or OIS on its official specifications.