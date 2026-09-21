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Buying a phone under ₹1 lakh for reels and YouTube? These five models offer the strongest video specifications

Buying a phone under ₹1 lakh for reels and YouTube? These five models offer the strongest video specifications

Need a video-focused phone below ₹1 lakh? Compare iPhone 17, Galaxy S26, Vivo X300 FE, Oppo Find X9 and Pixel 11 on recording modes, cameras, current prices and practical trade-offs.

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 21, 2026, 6:01 PM IST
iPhone 17 offers 4K Dolby Vision at up to 60fps
1/6

At a current starting price of ₹99,900 for 256GB, the iPhone 17 is just below the budget ceiling. Apple lists 4K Dolby Vision recording up to 60fps, sensor-shift stabilisation on the main camera, Cinematic mode up to 4K/30 and an 18MP Center Stage front camera that also records 4K/60.

Galaxy S26 brings 8K recording at the lowest listed price here
2/6

The Galaxy S26 starts at ₹79,999 for 256GB in the cited India listing. Its rear setup combines a 50MP main camera, 10MP 3x telephoto and 12MP ultrawide, with up to 8K/30 or 4K/60 recording. The 4,300mAh battery and 25W charging are worth considering for long shooting days.

Oppo Find X9 is the 4K/120fps option in this group
3/6

Priced at ₹84,999 for the cited 256GB version, the Find X9 officially records rear-camera 4K video at up to 120fps and supports Pro video, HDR, anti-shake and up to 3x optical video zoom. Its front camera reaches 4K/60, while the 7,025mAh battery supports long sessions.

Vivo X300 FE combines 8K capture with two stabilised rear cameras
4/6

Vivo’s ₹89,999 X300 FE has a 50MP OIS main camera and a 50MP OIS telephoto, plus an 8MP ultrawide and 50MP autofocus selfie camera. Vivo officially lists 8K, 4K and 1080p recording. Its optional ZEISS telephoto extender works with video modes but is a separate accessory.

Pixel 11 prioritises processing and a 5x telephoto over 8K
5/6

The ₹89,999 Pixel 11 records up to 4K/60 and uses a 48MP main, 13MP ultrawide and 10.8MP 5x telephoto camera. It does not match the 8K headline of Samsung or Vivo, but its Magic Capture mode and Google’s computational processing may matter more to users who edit and publish on the phone.

Do not choose a video phone on resolution alone
6/6

8K creates larger files and is not automatically better than well-stabilised 4K. Before buying, compare stabilisation, lens switching, low-light quality, microphone performance, heat management and storage. These five qualify under ₹1 lakh at cited list prices; sale prices and bank offers can change.

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