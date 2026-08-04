Bypass Pari Chowk and the Expressway: How the new Hindon bridge changes Noida–Greater Noida travel

Shripal Chauhan, a resident of Sector 168, said: "The bridge has made my daily commute far easier. It used to take 45 minutes to an hour to reach Surajpur, but now it's only about 25 minutes." Another commuter from Surajpur confirmed his travel time to Noida Sector 150 dropped from over 30 minutes to just 15 minutes. (AI generated representative image)
A new six-lane bridge spanning the Hindon River is poised to significantly reduce travel times for commuters in Greater Noida — connecting the Aqua Line's Sector 146 metro station to Knowledge Park 3, and allowing vehicles to bypass the Noida Expressway, Pari Chowk and Surajpur-Kulesra Road entirely. (AI generated representative image)
Originally launched by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in January 2019 with an 18-month completion target, the project was delayed by land acquisition issues on the Noida side. Construction resumed in November 2023. The total project cost ballooned from an initial ₹75.5 crore to ₹270 crore due to design changes and additional expenses. (AI generated representative image)
The Noida Authority has completed 810 metres of the approach road on its side. Approximately 150 metres of the nearly one-kilometre stretch on the Greater Noida side remains unfinished — the only major work standing between commuters and the full benefit of the project. (AI generated representative image)
Authorities are aiming to complete the project before the upcoming International Trade Show next month. The remaining tasks include completing the 150-metre approach road stretch and relocating a high-tension power line — with UPPCL coordination underway to expedite the final stretch. (AI generated representative image)