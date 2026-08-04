Bypass Pari Chowk and the Expressway: How the new Hindon bridge changes Noida–Greater Noida travel

Shripal Chauhan, a resident of Sector 168, said: "The bridge has made my daily commute far easier. It used to take 45 minutes to an hour to reach Surajpur, but now it's only about 25 minutes." Another commuter from Surajpur confirmed his travel time to Noida Sector 150 dropped from over 30 minutes to just 15 minutes. (AI generated representative image)