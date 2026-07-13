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Car mileage dropping suddenly? These everyday habits may be the reason

Car mileage dropping suddenly? These everyday habits may be the reason

Low tyre pressure, AC use, idling and fuel quality can quietly reduce car mileage. Here are 6 everyday reasons your car may be consuming more fuel than expected.

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 13, 2026, 3:53 PM IST
Mileage Drops Quietly
1/7

Your car’s mileage does not fall only because of engine trouble. Low tyre pressure, heavy AC use, idling, extra weight and fuel-related issues can slowly increase consumption without any dramatic warning sign.

Tyre Pressure Matters
2/7

Under-inflated tyres create more rolling resistance, so the engine works harder. The U.S. Department of Energy says properly inflated tyres can improve mileage by 0.6% on average and up to 3% in some cases.

Small PSI, Big Loss
3/7

Even a small pressure drop adds up. DOE-backed fuel-saving guidance says under-inflated tyres can lower mileage by about 0.2% for every 1 PSI drop in the average pressure of all four tyres.

AC Uses Fuel Too
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AC comfort has a fuel cost. The U.S. Department of Energy says idling can use about a quarter to half a gallon of fuel per hour, depending on engine size and AC use. In city traffic, that extra load is felt more.

Fuel Quality Counts
5/7

Fuel quality can also affect performance. In India, concern around adulteration and ethanol-blended petrol has recently increased, with officials asking states to act strictly against adulteration and supply-chain lapses.

Idling Burns Money
6/7

Many drivers keep the engine running at signals, parking spots or outside schools. But long idling wastes fuel without moving the car. Turning off the engine during long stops can help reduce unnecessary consumption.

E20 May Affect Mileage
7/7

India’s Oil Ministry has acknowledged that E20 petrol may reduce fuel economy by 3–5% in some vehicles, while saying the broader benefits outweigh the impact. Owners should check vehicle compatibility and official guidance.

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