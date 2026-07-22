Charging to 100% every night is actually bad for your EV battery. Here's why

In an electric vehicle, the battery is not just a component — it is the powerhouse that defines range, performance and the entire driving experience. A few consistent habits can protect it for years. No technical expertise required.
Constantly charging to full capacity stresses the battery over time. Experts recommend keeping charge levels between 20% and 80% for daily use — a habit that significantly reduces long-term degradation while still giving you plenty of range for most commutes.
If your EV is parked for days or weeks, leaving it fully charged or completely drained accelerates degradation. A charge window between 25% and 75% is considered safe for extended storage, with approximately 50% charge often recommended for very long-term parking.
Fast chargers generate more heat — which gradually affects battery durability if used frequently. For everyday charging, slower home charging preserves battery condition better. Treat DC fast charging as a convenient backup for highway trips, not a daily routine.
Battery performance is closely linked to temperature. Park in shaded areas during summer and use a garage or precondition the vehicle in winter before driving. Minimising exposure to harsh temperatures on both ends of the scale supports stable battery health year-round.
EV manufacturers regularly release software updates that improve battery management. Installing updates ensures the latest energy optimisations. Most EVs also provide battery monitoring tools through the dashboard or mobile apps — checking these periodically helps catch changes early.
Aggressive acceleration and constant high speeds put additional load on the battery. Smooth driving habits, gradual acceleration and regenerative braking not only improve daily range but also reduce strain on battery cells — extending their lifespan meaningfully over time.