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CIBIL score down without a new loan? Check these 6 red flags

CIBIL score down without a new loan? Check these 6 red flags

No new loan but your CIBIL score fell? Late dues, high card use, lender enquiries, joint accounts or report errors may be behind the drop. Here's what to check.

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 10, 2026, 6:24 PM IST
No Loan, Lower Score
1/7

A CIBIL score can move even when you have not taken a new loan. Payment history, credit utilisation, age of credit and lender enquiries are key factors, so fresh credit data can change the number.

Late Dues Still Count
2/7

A delayed EMI or credit-card payment can hurt your credit profile. CIBIL lists late or missed payments and delinquencies among factors that may negatively affect your score—even without any fresh borrowing.

Card Usage Climbed
3/7

You may not have taken a loan, but a higher credit-card balance can still matter. CIBIL says high credit utilisation may make a borrower appear over-extended and can negatively affect the credit profile.

Too Many Applications
4/7

Fresh credit applications may trigger lender enquiries on your CIBIL report. Frequent applications in a short period can hurt the score. Checking your own CIBIL score, however, does not lower it.

Someone Else Missed
5/7

Co-signed, guaranteed and joint accounts can affect your credit health too. CIBIL says you are equally liable for missed payments on such accounts—even when another borrower's negligence caused the problem.

Wrong Data Hurts Too
6/7

An unfamiliar enquiry, an account you don't recognise or inaccurate lender data deserves attention. CIBIL recommends checking your report for discrepancies, while recently reported data may also take time to update.

Check Before You Panic
7/7

Get your CIBIL report and inspect accounts, payment history and recent enquiries. CIBIL provides one free score and report each calendar year, and discrepancies can be raised through its dispute process.

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