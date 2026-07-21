Citroën Basalt X Comfort Edition at ₹8.75 lakh: JBL audio, dashcam and beige leather explained

To mark its 108th anniversary, Citroen India has launched the Basalt X Comfort Edition at ₹8.75 lakh (ex-showroom). The same week, the brand also launched the Aircross Comfort Edition at ₹9.09 lakh — making it a celebratory week for the French automaker in India.
The most visible upgrade over the standard Basalt X is Metropolitan Beige leatherette seats, offered across all variants of the Comfort Edition. The interior moves away from the standard model's tan-and-black dashboard with leatherette inserts to a more premium feel.
Customers can further personalise their Comfort Edition with the optional AXS pack, which adds JBL premium audio, front and cabin dash cameras with predictive safety alerts, a reverse parking camera, a wireless charger and a 10-inch Android touchscreen infotainment system.
The Comfort Edition retains the Basalt X's two engine choices. The 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol produces 82 hp and 115 Nm, paired with a 5-speed manual only. The 1.2-litre turbo petrol produces 110 hp and 190 Nm, available with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic.