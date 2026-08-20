Classic 350 in a new avatar: Royal Enfield brings Gorkha Edition with army-inspired cues

Military tribute
Royal Enfield has turned the Classic 350 into a tribute to the legacy of the Gorkha Regiment with a special edition inspired by courage, discipline and honour. The motorcycle gets a unique Gorkha Green colourway and a bespoke insignia featuring the iconic crossed Khukris associated with the regiment.
Green identity
The new Classic 350 Gorkha Edition does not rely on flashy changes to stand apart. Instead, it uses subtle military-inspired styling cues, with the exclusive Gorkha Green shade giving the motorcycle a rugged character while retaining the upright riding posture and timeless design that defines the Classic 350.
Feature upgrad
Beneath the heritage-inspired styling, Royal Enfield has added modern touches to make everyday riding easier. The Gorkha Edition comes equipped with an Assist & Slipper Clutch and a Type-C USB fast charging port, combining classic motorcycle appeal with practical features for current riders.
Regiment story
The motorcycle is built around the story of one of the world's most respected military regiments. Royal Enfield says the Classic 350 Gorkha Edition pays tribute to the Gorkha fraternity, whose history is associated with bravery, loyalty and service across generations.
Apparel extension
The Gorkha tribute does not stop with the motorcycle. Royal Enfield has also introduced a dedicated Gorkha Collection featuring helmets, leather boots, headgear, lifestyle apparel and collectibles. The range draws inspiration from military uniforms, regimental insignia and the legendary crossed Khukris.
Price point
The special edition arrives with a price tag of ₹2.11 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). While mechanically it retains the refined J-series engine from the standard Classic 350, the limited-edition identity, military-inspired styling and exclusive branding are aimed at collectors and enthusiasts.