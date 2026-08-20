Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
latest
trends
Classic 350 in a new avatar: Royal Enfield brings Gorkha Edition with army-inspired cues

Classic 350 in a new avatar: Royal Enfield brings Gorkha Edition with army-inspired cues

Royal Enfield Classic 350 Gorkha Edition launched with army-inspired styling, Gorkha Green colour, crossed Khukri insignia, modern features and a price tag of Rs 2.11 lakh.

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 20, 2026, 6:10 AM IST
Military tribute
1/6

Military tribute

Royal Enfield has turned the Classic 350 into a tribute to the legacy of the Gorkha Regiment with a special edition inspired by courage, discipline and honour. The motorcycle gets a unique Gorkha Green colourway and a bespoke insignia featuring the iconic crossed Khukris associated with the regiment.

Green identity
2/6

Green identity

The new Classic 350 Gorkha Edition does not rely on flashy changes to stand apart. Instead, it uses subtle military-inspired styling cues, with the exclusive Gorkha Green shade giving the motorcycle a rugged character while retaining the upright riding posture and timeless design that defines the Classic 350.

Feature upgrad
3/6

Feature upgrad

Beneath the heritage-inspired styling, Royal Enfield has added modern touches to make everyday riding easier. The Gorkha Edition comes equipped with an Assist & Slipper Clutch and a Type-C USB fast charging port, combining classic motorcycle appeal with practical features for current riders.

Regiment story
4/6

Regiment story

The motorcycle is built around the story of one of the world's most respected military regiments. Royal Enfield says the Classic 350 Gorkha Edition pays tribute to the Gorkha fraternity, whose history is associated with bravery, loyalty and service across generations.

Apparel extension
5/6

Apparel extension

The Gorkha tribute does not stop with the motorcycle. Royal Enfield has also introduced a dedicated Gorkha Collection featuring helmets, leather boots, headgear, lifestyle apparel and collectibles. The range draws inspiration from military uniforms, regimental insignia and the legendary crossed Khukris.

Price point
6/6

Price point

The special edition arrives with a price tag of ₹2.11 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). While mechanically it retains the refined J-series engine from the standard Classic 350, the limited-edition identity, military-inspired styling and exclusive branding are aimed at collectors and enthusiasts.

SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended