CNG cars under ₹10 lakh in India: 5 factory-fitted options that will slash your fuel bill

Alternative-fuel vehicles accounted for around 40% of passenger vehicle sales in June 2026, with CNG models contributing the largest share. With petrol prices remaining high and CNG delivering over 30 km/kg, factory-fitted CNG cars can cut running costs by nearly a third compared to petrol.
India's most affordable CNG car, the Alto K10 CNG is powered by a 1.0-litre engine paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox. It delivers an ARAI-claimed 33.85 km/kg and is priced between ₹4.81 lakh and ₹5.32 lakh (ex-showroom) — an ideal first car for urban commuters.
If fuel efficiency is the top priority, the Celerio CNG is hard to beat. With an ARAI-claimed mileage of 34.43 km/kg — among the highest of any factory-fitted CNG car in India — it starts at ₹5.98 lakh (ex-showroom) and offers low ownership costs with a comfortable city driving experience.
Buyers wanting SUV styling without stretching their budget should look at the Punch CNG. Powered by a 1.2-litre engine producing 72 hp and 103 Nm in CNG mode, it delivers 26.9 km/kg and starts from ₹6.80 lakh (ex-showroom) — the only SUV-bodied option on this list.
The most premium option on this list, the Glanza CNG delivers an ARAI-claimed 30.61 km/kg and starts at ₹8.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Combined with Toyota's reliability reputation, a generous equipment list and a comfortable cabin, it stands out as one of the best all-round CNG hatchbacks available.
The Exter Hy-CNG blends SUV-inspired styling with modern features — sunroof, voice-enabled controls and connected car technology — while delivering a claimed 27.10 km/kg. Starting from ₹7 lakh (ex-showroom), it offers more features per rupee than most rivals in the segment.
For pure affordability: Alto K10 CNG. For maximum fuel efficiency: Celerio CNG. For SUV styling: Punch CNG. For the most features: Exter Hy-CNG. For premium feel and reliability: Glanza CNG. All five are factory-fitted — meaning manufacturer warranty and reliability come standard.