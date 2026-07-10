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CNG cars under ₹10 lakh in India: 5 factory-fitted options that will slash your fuel bill

CNG cars under ₹10 lakh in India: 5 factory-fitted options that will slash your fuel bill

CNG cars under ₹10 lakh deliver over 30 km/kg and slash running costs. From Maruti Alto K10 to Toyota Glanza, here are India's 5 best value-for-money factory-fitted CNG cars.

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 10, 2026, 4:28 PM IST
Why CNG Is Winning In India
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Alternative-fuel vehicles accounted for around 40% of passenger vehicle sales in June 2026, with CNG models contributing the largest share. With petrol prices remaining high and CNG delivering over 30 km/kg, factory-fitted CNG cars can cut running costs by nearly a third compared to petrol.

Maruti Alto K10 CNG — From ₹4.81 Lakh
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India's most affordable CNG car, the Alto K10 CNG is powered by a 1.0-litre engine paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox. It delivers an ARAI-claimed 33.85 km/kg and is priced between ₹4.81 lakh and ₹5.32 lakh (ex-showroom) — an ideal first car for urban commuters.

Maruti Celerio CNG — From ₹5.98 Lakh
3/7

If fuel efficiency is the top priority, the Celerio CNG is hard to beat. With an ARAI-claimed mileage of 34.43 km/kg — among the highest of any factory-fitted CNG car in India — it starts at ₹5.98 lakh (ex-showroom) and offers low ownership costs with a comfortable city driving experience.

Tata Punch CNG — From ₹6.80 Lakh
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Buyers wanting SUV styling without stretching their budget should look at the Punch CNG. Powered by a 1.2-litre engine producing 72 hp and 103 Nm in CNG mode, it delivers 26.9 km/kg and starts from ₹6.80 lakh (ex-showroom) — the only SUV-bodied option on this list.

Toyota Glanza CNG — From ₹8.49 Lakh
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The most premium option on this list, the Glanza CNG delivers an ARAI-claimed 30.61 km/kg and starts at ₹8.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Combined with Toyota's reliability reputation, a generous equipment list and a comfortable cabin, it stands out as one of the best all-round CNG hatchbacks available.

Hyundai Exter Hy-CNG — From ₹7 Lakh
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The Exter Hy-CNG blends SUV-inspired styling with modern features — sunroof, voice-enabled controls and connected car technology — while delivering a claimed 27.10 km/kg. Starting from ₹7 lakh (ex-showroom), it offers more features per rupee than most rivals in the segment.

Which One Is Right For You?
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For pure affordability: Alto K10 CNG. For maximum fuel efficiency: Celerio CNG. For SUV styling: Punch CNG. For the most features: Exter Hy-CNG. For premium feel and reliability: Glanza CNG. All five are factory-fitted — meaning manufacturer warranty and reliability come standard.

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