Content creator Sourav Joshi booked an entire flight for underprivileged kids — and everyone gets a window seat

Content creator Sourav Joshi recently booked an entire IndiGo flight for a group of underprivileged school children — giving many of them their first-ever experience of travelling by air. He and his wife Avantika accompanied the children on a day trip from Haldwani to Delhi and back. (Credit: Instagram/souravjoshivlogs)
When some students could not join the trip due to personal reasons, Joshi turned the smaller group into a positive — telling the children that the reduced numbers meant every single child would get a window seat on the flight. Several children could be heard saying they could not believe they were finally sitting on a plane.
After landing at Noida International Airport, the group visited a restaurant for a meal before spending time at a gaming arcade — playing games, eating pizzas and exploring the venue before beginning their journey back to Haldwani by bus.
The vlog ends with Joshi and Avantika dropping the children at their individual homes in the early hours of the morning before returning to their own house at around 4 AM — choosing to see every child home safely rather than leaving them at a common drop point.
Joshi has previously spoken about the financial hardships his family faced while he was growing up. In the vlog, he said those experiences directly inspired him to create memorable opportunities for children who may not otherwise have access to travel or recreational activities.
The video received an outpouring of appreciation. One user wrote: "Today, you not only showed the children Delhi, but also gave wings to their dreams. The little faces who had only seen airplanes in the sky were today boarding the most beautiful journey of their lives."