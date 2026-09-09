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Could a train beat flying between major cities? What Japan and China’s 600 km/h maglev projects actually promise

Could a train beat flying between major cities? What Japan and China’s 600 km/h maglev projects actually promise

Japan has a 603 km/h test record and a delayed Tokyo–Nagoya line. China has a 600 km/h design but no public route. Here is what each maglev programme has proved—and what remains proposed.

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 9, 2026, 3:45 PM IST
Maglev removes wheel-on-rail contact, but it still needs a dedicated guideway
1/5

Maglev trains use magnetic forces to lift and propel the vehicle above a purpose-built guideway. Removing rolling contact permits very high speeds, but these trains cannot simply be placed on an ordinary high-speed railway line; the guideway, power and control systems must be built with the train. (Representative image)

Japan holds the 603 km/h manned rail-speed record, but plans 505 km/h service
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JR Central recorded 603 km/h with a manned superconducting maglev test train in April 2015. That record is a test result, not the planned everyday operating speed: the Chuo Shinkansen is designed to run commercially at approximately 505 km/h. (Representative image)

Tokyo–Nagoya is designed as a 40-minute journey, but 2027 is obsolete
3/5

JR Central says the approximately 286-km Shinagawa–Nagoya section would reduce the fastest journey to 40 minutes. Its original 2027 opening target was abandoned after construction delays; following progress in Shizuoka, the earliest reported opening is now 2036. (Representative image)

China’s CRRC train has a designed top speed of 600 km/h
4/5

CRRC rolled out a 600 km/h prototype in Qingdao in 2019 and later displayed the complete high-speed maglev system. “Designed top speed” describes the engineering target; it does not mean a 600 km/h passenger service is operating on a public intercity route. (Representative image)

The 3.5-hour Beijing–Shanghai figure is a scenario, not a timetable
5/5

CRRC engineer Ding Sansan estimated in 2019 that a future maglev could complete a Beijing–Shanghai trip in about 3.5 hours when boarding time is included. The comparison with flying concerns total trip time, not aircraft cruising speed, and China has not announced a public-service date for this proposed link. (Representative image)

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