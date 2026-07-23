CWG 2026 medal race: The Indian stars who could rewrite history

Chopra Comeback
Neeraj Chopra enters Glasgow 2026 with a point to prove. After a disappointing 2025 World Championships campaign despite crossing the 90m barrier for the first time, India’s javelin superstar now faces Olympic champion Arshad Nadeem and other elite throwers in a battle that could define his comeback story.
Mirabai Dominance
Mirabai Chanu arrives at the Commonwealth Games as India’s biggest weightlifting hope, carrying memories of her record-breaking Birmingham performance. Her previous CWG gold was so dominant that the competition looked like Mirabai versus herself — and Glasgow could witness another masterclass.
Kushare Challenge
Sarvesh Kushare has rewritten India’s high jump record with a 2.31m leap and enters Glasgow at the peak of his career. But the road to gold is packed with threats, including Olympic champion Hamish Kerr and rising English star Kimani Jack, making every jump a high-pressure battle.
Jaismine Rise
Jaismine Lamboria is no longer the young boxer who surprised everyone with a Birmingham bronze. The 24-year-old enters Glasgow as a world champion and one of India’s strongest gold medal contenders after dominating international competitions with a string of major victories.
Sreeshankar Return
After missing the Paris Olympics due to injury, long jumper Sreeshankar Murali has returned with renewed confidence. His 8.38m jump this year would have comfortably won Birmingham gold, but defending champions and powerful Jamaican rivals stand between him and a historic CWG title.