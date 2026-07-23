DDA's biggest housing deal of 2026: Ready-to-move freehold flats in Delhi at 25% off, near upcoming Metro — step by step guide

The Delhi Development Authority has launched the Karmajeevi Awaas Yojana 2026 — offering 1,224 ready-to-move, freehold flats in Narela, North Delhi at a flat 25% discount. Registration opens July 24. Bookings start August 15. Flats are allotted first-come, first-served — no lottery.
After the 25% discount: 1 BHK flats start at Rs 33.40 lakh (384 units available), 2 BHK at Rs 75.55 lakh (432 units), and 3 BHK at Rs 1.065 crore (408 units). All flats are in Pocket-11, Sector A1-A4, Narela and are offered on a freehold basis with no restrictions on resale.
Narela is 1.2 km from the upcoming Rithala-Narela-Kundli Metro station, 1.9 km from the proposed RRTS station, 500 metres from Urban Extension Road-I, and close to GT Karnal Road. A Narela Sports Complex and an education hub are also nearby — making it Delhi's fastest-emerging affordable corridor.
To participate: pay a one-time, non-refundable Rs 2,500 registration fee on eservices.dda.org.in. Then, to secure a flat, the booking amount is Rs 50,000 for 1 BHK, Rs 4 lakh for 2 BHK and Rs 10 lakh for 3 BHK. The booking window runs from August 15 to October 30, 2026. (Representative image)
DDA's own data shows Narela accounted for nearly 90% of all DDA flat sales in Q1 FY 2026-27 — 1,153 of 1,284 flats sold in that period were from Narela, generating over Rs 1,020 crore in revenue. Strong organic demand even before this 25% discount scheme was announced. (Representative pic)
Key dates: July 24 — brochure released and registration opens · August 15 (Independence Day, 12 noon) — booking window opens · October 30, 2026 (11:59 PM) — scheme closes. Register at eservices.dda.org.in. All flats are freehold, ready-to-move and offered first-come, first-served. (Representative pic)