Delhi extends Free Bus Travel until August 31—here is what women bus passengers must do before September 1

The Delhi government has extended the paper-based pink-ticket arrangement through August 31, 2026. Eligible women can continue receiving free pink tickets on DTC and Delhi cluster buses during this transition period.
A July DTC order initially proposed making the card necessary from August 1. The government then allowed paper tickets through August 15, making the card mandatory from August 16. The latest decision extends paper tickets through August 31, with the card requirement now beginning on September 1.
The Transport Department reported that 18,13,866 Pink Saheli Smart Cards had been issued by the latest extension. Earlier figures of approximately 17 lakh referred to the period before the first revised deadline.
The Pink Saheli Smart Card is built on the National Common Mobility Card system. Eligible users tap the card on the bus ticketing machine to receive the free-travel benefit. Any use for paid Metro, Namo Bharat or retail transactions requires a balance or separate payment functionality.
Eligibility, identification and issuance requirements should be checked through official DTC channels.
Authorities say 50 authorised centres have been established for card issuance. Depot managers, conductors and enforcement staff have also been directed to publicise the revised deadline through bus announcements, depots, social media and print campaigns.
Under the latest order, eligible passengers without a valid Pink Saheli Smart Card will not receive free paper tickets from September 1 and will have to purchase the applicable regular ticket. Any further extension would require a fresh government order.