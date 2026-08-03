Delhi Lakshmi Yojana: ₹2,500 per month — full eligibility, documents and how to register online

Within the first 12 hours of the Delhi Lakshmi Yojana portal going live, around 34,000 women registered — with nearly 1,940 applications submitted after completing all required formalities. The scheme, launched by CM Rekha Gupta, provides eligible women ₹2,500 per month in financial assistance. (AI generated representative image)
Women aged 21 to 60 years with an annual family income of up to ₹2.5 lakh are eligible. Applicants, their parents or their husband must have been residents of Delhi for at least 10 years, and the beneficiary must be a registered voter in Delhi. Only the eldest eligible woman in a family can apply. (AI generated representative image)
The following are not eligible: women already receiving benefits under any other financial assistance scheme or pension, taxpayers, government employees, women with more than three living children, families with annual electricity consumption exceeding 2,400 units, those who own a four-wheeler, or families with any member facing a criminal case. (AI generated representative image)
Option 1: ₹1,000 credited monthly to a CBDC wallet for day-to-day expenses, with the remaining ₹1,500 deposited in an RD or FD account. Option 2: The entire ₹2,500 deposited into an RD or FD account — enabling long-term savings while earning interest. (AI generated representative image)
Required documents include Aadhaar Card, Delhi Voter ID, applicant photograph and signature, an endorsement letter from the local MP or MLA, proof of 10 years' residence and age proof. The government has warned that false declarations will result in recovery of the assistance amount along with legal action. (AI generated representative image)
Visit dly.delhi.gov.in. Enter personal details including Aadhaar. Fill in family member details. Provide bank account details. Upload required documents. Review and submit the application. Upload the signed MP/MLA endorsement letter. Download and save the acknowledgement receipt. (AI generated representative image)
A budgetary allocation of ₹5,110 crore has been made for the scheme in the 2026-27 budget. Beyond direct assistance, Delhi Lakshmi Yojana aims to promote savings, digital financial inclusion and long-term social security among women in the national capital. (AI generated representative image)