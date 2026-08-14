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Delhi Metro to run from 4 am on Independence Day—here is what ordinary passengers and invitees must know

Delhi Metro to run from 4 am on Independence Day—here is what ordinary passengers and invitees must know

Delhi Metro will start at 4 am on August 15, with 30-minute service on all lines until regular operations begin. Here is who gets special QR tickets and which stations serve Red Fort.

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 14, 2026, 6:22 PM IST
Metro services will begin at 4 am
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Delhi Metro services will start at 4 am from all terminal stations on Saturday, August 15, 2026. DMRC says the arrangement is intended for special guests, invitees and members of the public travelling to the Independence Day celebration.

Trains every 30 minutes before regular service
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Trains will operate at 30-minute intervals on all lines from 4 am until normal revenue services begin according to the scheduled timetable. After that, the regular August 15 schedule will apply. Passengers should check their line’s first regular service rather than assuming one universal transition time.

Special QR tickets are reserved for invitees
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DMRC supplied 1.30 lakh pre-vended QR tickets to the Ministry of Defence for special guests and bona fide invitees. People carrying valid physical admit cards may receive these tickets at designated stations. Ordinary passengers should use normal Metro tickets or cards.

Three Metro stations serve the Red Fort area
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DMRC identifies Lal Quila, Jama Masjid and Delhi Gate as the nearest stations to the Independence Day venue. The best station may depend on the entrance indicated on an attendee’s invitation and directions issued by security personnel.

Allow additional time for security checks
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Security screening across the Metro network has been intensified from August 9 to 16. Passengers should start early, avoid prohibited items and expect queues or temporary access controls near central Delhi stations.

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