Delhi Metro to run from 4 am on Independence Day—here is what ordinary passengers and invitees must know

Delhi Metro services will start at 4 am from all terminal stations on Saturday, August 15, 2026. DMRC says the arrangement is intended for special guests, invitees and members of the public travelling to the Independence Day celebration.
Trains will operate at 30-minute intervals on all lines from 4 am until normal revenue services begin according to the scheduled timetable. After that, the regular August 15 schedule will apply. Passengers should check their line’s first regular service rather than assuming one universal transition time.
DMRC supplied 1.30 lakh pre-vended QR tickets to the Ministry of Defence for special guests and bona fide invitees. People carrying valid physical admit cards may receive these tickets at designated stations. Ordinary passengers should use normal Metro tickets or cards.
DMRC identifies Lal Quila, Jama Masjid and Delhi Gate as the nearest stations to the Independence Day venue. The best station may depend on the entrance indicated on an attendee’s invitation and directions issued by security personnel.
Security screening across the Metro network has been intensified from August 9 to 16. Passengers should start early, avoid prohibited items and expect queues or temporary access controls near central Delhi stations.