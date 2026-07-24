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Delhi Metro's biggest expansion ever: 217 km, 123 new stations, 16 corridors planned under Phases 4, 5A and 5B

Delhi Metro's biggest expansion ever: 217 km, 123 new stations, 16 corridors planned under Phases 4, 5A and 5B

Delhi Metro is expanding by 217 km across Phases 4, 5A and 5B — 123 new stations, 16 corridors connecting Delhi, Faridabad, Sonipat, airport and NCR by 2030 and beyond.

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 24, 2026, 6:27 PM IST
217 km. 123 stations.
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Delhi Metro Rail Corporation is planning its most significant expansion since the metro first opened in 2002. Under Phases 4, 5A and 5B, the network will grow by approximately 217 km with 16 new corridors and 123 stations across Delhi and the National Capital Region.

Six corridors now building
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Phase 4 includes six corridors: Janakpuri West–RK Ashram Marg · Tughlakabad–Aerocity · Majlis Park–Maujpur · Inderlok–Indraprastha · Lajpat Nagar–Saket G Block · Rithala–Narela–Kundli. Several of these are under active construction. Some segments are expected to open in stages from 2026 onwards.

Airport. Faridabad. Sonipat.
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Phase 4 corridors will dramatically improve access to IGI Airport (Tughlakabad–Aerocity), West Delhi connectivity (Janakpuri West–RK Ashram), South Delhi (Lajpat Nagar–Saket), and extend Metro to Faridabad, Sonipat and North Delhi's Kundli — bridging some of the city's biggest connectivity gaps.

Kishangarh to Najafgarh
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Phase 5 (5A and 5B) will extend Metro to underserved communities including Kishangarh, Narela, Najafgarh, Rohini, Nangloi and Palam. New interchange stations and extensions will connect Central Secretariat to peripheral areas — making the full Delhi-NCR network more seamless for daily commuters.

Fewer cars. Less pollution.
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The expanded network aims to dramatically cut travel time, strengthen last-mile connectivity and encourage commuters to switch from private cars to public transport. Improved links between residential areas, commercial hubs, airports and interstate buses are expected to reduce road congestion and air pollution across Delhi-NCR.

Coming. Stage by stage.
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Phase 4 sections are expected to open in stages starting 2026. Phase 5 planning is at an advanced stage. Delhi Metro already operates 393 km across 12 lines with 288 stations — the 217 km expansion will eventually take the total network beyond 600 km, one of the largest urban Metro systems in the world.

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