Delhi Metro's new busiest station is not Rajiv Chowk — and it's not Kashmere Gate either

Botanical Garden station has emerged as Delhi Metro's new busiest station — overtaking Kashmere Gate for the first time. The Blue-Magenta Line interchange recorded an average daily footfall of 2.7 lakh passengers in June 2026, per Times of India citing DMRC data.
Botanical Garden leads with 2.7 lakh daily passengers in June 2026. Kashmere Gate follows with 2.6 lakh, and Rajiv Chowk ranks third with 2.1 lakh — a dramatic shift from the historic dominance of central Delhi stations at the top of DMRC's ridership charts.
This is not a one-month spike. DMRC data shows Botanical Garden has held the top position since March 2026 — recording 2.6 lakh in March, 2.8 lakh in April, 2.6 lakh in May and 2.7 lakh in June, consistently outpacing both Kashmere Gate and Rajiv Chowk each month.
The station's strategic position as an interchange between the Blue Line and the Magenta Line is the primary driver of its rise. The Blue Line connects to Rajiv Chowk and Dwarka, while the Magenta Line provides direct access to IGI Airport and south Delhi — making Botanical Garden a preferred transfer point.
Botanical Garden has become the main transit point for office-goers heading to the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway corridor — including corporate offices in Sectors 125, 126, 127, 132, 135, 142 and nearby business districts, using shuttle services and app-based cabs from the station.
A multi-level parking facility for 7,000 vehicles encourages park-and-ride travel, while taxis, bike taxis, autorickshaws and e-rickshaws provide last-mile connectivity. Convenience stores, kiosks and food outlets at the station have further strengthened its position as a major commuter hub.
Officials expect ridership to rise further once the station is connected to the Aqua Line — which could transform Botanical Garden into a three-line interchange station and cement its position as the undisputed busiest station in the entire Delhi Metro network.