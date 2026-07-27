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Delhi to Nepal in just 8 hours! This highway project could boost tourism growth

Delhi to Nepal in just 8 hours! This highway project could boost tourism growth

Delhi to Nepal in 8 hours! The nearly completed Gorakhpur-Sonauli highway promises faster travel, safer roads, and a tourism boost for Delhi, UP, Bihar, and Nepal.

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 27, 2026, 1:48 PM IST
Expressway Miracle
1/5

Expressway Miracle

India’s ambitious Gorakhpur-Sonauli highway is nearly complete, promising travelers from Delhi, UP, and Bihar a journey to Nepal in just eight hours. After years of jams and bottlenecks, the new four-lane corridor redefines cross-border travel.

Border Breakthrough
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Border Breakthrough

Sonauli, one of India’s busiest border crossings, is about to see a revolution. The highway will replace narrow two-lane roads, easing congestion for thousands of tourists, pilgrims, traders, and freight vehicles daily, streamlining travel and commerce alike.

Safety Upgrade
3/5

Safety Upgrade

The 79.5-km highway comes packed with modern infrastructure: railway bridges, flyovers, underpasses, culverts, service roads, and an Advanced Traffic Management System (ATMS). CCTV cameras, emergency call boxes, and electronic signage ensure safer, smarter travel.

Delhi Shortcut
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 Delhi Shortcut

For NCR travelers, the new route cuts travel time dramatically. Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Lucknow, and Bihar residents can reach Nepal faster, avoiding old traffic snarls. The road’s future-proof design allows expansion to six lanes as traffic grows.

Cross-Border Gamechanger
5/5

Cross-Border Gamechanger

This international highway is more than asphalt — it symbolizes India-Nepal connectivity, regional commerce, and tourism growth. Once operational, it could change overnight travel dynamics and strengthen trade and cultural ties between the two nations.

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