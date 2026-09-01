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Delhi To Patna In 4.5 Hours: After Mumbai-Ahmedabad, India's Next Bullet Train Could Run Delhi-Lucknow-Varanasi-Patna

Delhi To Patna In 4.5 Hours: After Mumbai-Ahmedabad, India's Next Bullet Train Could Run Delhi-Lucknow-Varanasi-Patna

Delhi–Patna could take about 4.5 hours under a proposed high-speed rail network. The city-wise estimates are public, but no construction schedule has been announced.

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 1, 2026, 4:54 PM IST
The proposed network would link Delhi with major cities in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar
1/5

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has described a future high-speed rail network running from Delhi through Lucknow and Varanasi to Patna and Siliguri. A later statement also listed Agra, Kanpur and Prayagraj among the cities covered by the proposal.

The minister shared six estimated journey times from Delhi
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The published estimates are 58 minutes to Agra, 1 hour 50 minutes to Kanpur, 2 hours 12 minutes to Lucknow, 3 hours to Prayagraj, 3 hours 33 minutes to Varanasi and about 4.5 hours to Patna. They are projected times, not a passenger timetable.

An official June statement gave Delhi–Patna a 4-hour-41-minute estimate
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The Press Information Bureau previously quoted the minister saying Delhi–Patna could take 4 hours 41 minutes once operational. The later “about 4.5 hours” figure is a rounded estimate, so scripts should not present either number as a guaranteed journey time.

Seven future corridors have been identified, while Mumbai–Ahmedabad is already under construction
4/5

A government fact sheet lists seven proposed corridors covering nearly 4,000 km, including Delhi–Varanasi and Varanasi–Patna–Siliguri. By contrast, the 508-km Mumbai–Ahmedabad corridor is an active project with 12 planned stations, a 350-kmph design speed and 320-kmph operating speed.

The proposal still lacks a public construction schedule
5/5

The cited announcements do not provide a final alignment, project cost, construction start or completion date for the Delhi–Patna journey. The Financial Express report quotes the minister conditionally—“if the project materialises”—so the story must remain framed as a proposal rather than an approved passenger service. (Representative pic)

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